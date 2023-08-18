After a chain of resignations from the Goodhue Police Department, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office will be aiding with enforcement for the rest of the year.
Police Chief Josh Smith resigned during the Aug. 9 City Council meeting. Following his resignation, another full-time officer and five part-time officers resigned, leaving Goodhue without a police force.
According to a statement from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, “On Aug. 16 the city of Goodhue and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office met to discuss police services for the city of Goodhue. A tentative agreement, pending the city’s approval, was reached to provide police services through the end of 2023.”
More discussions between the two agencies will be had for enforcement plans in 2024.
“The City of Goodhue and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office are working together to ensure no interruption of police service for the citizens of Goodhue,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The issue has gained national attention with news outlets across the state and country reporting on the sudden resignations.
State Rep. Pam Altendorf, a resident of Goodhue, released a statement on the issue.
“Unfortunately, this is a story being blown completely out of proportion,” she said. “The real story is Minnesota’s police shortage, and that smaller towns - like Goodhue and its more limited tax base – are not able to match the large salaries and significant sign-on bonuses that bigger departments can offer.”
Altendorf spoke about how this is not only an issue in Goodhue, but in many small towns across the state.
“The recruitment of police is in high demand in Minnesota, and this is mainly due to the failed policies of the Walz administration and the degrading of our police officers,” she said in her statement.
The Goodhue City Council held a special meeting on Aug. 14 to address the situation the city is currently facing.
Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck assured the community during that meeting that there will still be a police presence in Goodhue.
“I want to reiterate that we will have police coverage in the City of Goodhue, that is not an issue,” she said.
During the special meeting, Ellen Anderson Buck mentioned that the city is working with the League of Minnesota Cities to address the issue.
“We have to figure out what we can do now, the League of Minnesota Cities has been in contact with us. They are giving us some information on how to move this process,” she said. “They have worked with communities where this has happened before. They reassured us that we aren’t the first and we won’t be the last.”
Ellen Anderson Buck spoke about the plans to potentially restructure and find ways to fill the positions. The Council brought up the fact that they plan to increase the pay for officers in the future to make them more marketable.
“It can be done, but it is going to take some time and we can all anticipate that,” she said.
Community members have mixed feelings about the current situation and the loss of the police force.
“The current situation doesn’t scare me too much. We have a history of low crime, obviously we want to continue to have a police department, but for the meantime the sheriff’s office will be helping out,” Goodhue resident Taylor Buck (not related to Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck) said.
His only worry is that, with the national attention the issue is getting, that people may come to Goodhue and take advantage of the situation.
There are many suggestions on how the city can retain officers in the future and the discussion has to do with the pay the officers receive.
“To help retain officers, it seems we may have to up their pay some, but as our police chief said, nobody is becoming an officer right now, which seems to be more of a societal issue than anything. And I don’t blame people for not wanting to be one, it is a tough and thankless job at times,” Taylor Buck said.
“Fortunately for officers looking to come to Goodhue, they won’t have to deal with as much crime compared to other cities. Hopefully it all works out, but it doesn’t seem to be too big of a deal, I saw police in town today. The fact that this is national news is comical,” he added.
