Mrs. Peterson's kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie Dream House. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a penguin stuffed animal. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Alphonse
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is LOL dolls and more shirts. I promise to leave out milk for you!
Love, April
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toys. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a remote control turning tractor and hot wheels garage. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Brooks
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a squishy frog. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Emmett
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an X-box and squishy guy. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Ernest
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an octopus and LOL stuffy. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a sweatshirt. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Hendrix
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a controller and hot wheels. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a butterfly cape and a unicorn, I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Isabela
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a fishing pole and hunting vest. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toys in my stocking and hot wheels, I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Jaylen
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and coloring books. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Kinnsley
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a fluffy dog and LOL Doll. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Loretta
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a pay loader and suspenders. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Mathew
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and hot wheels. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is good days for everyone and Legos. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a newbeed and bookshelf. I promise to leave out milk for you!
Love, Rhett
Mrs. Pasch's kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Gabby's dollhouse and a unicorn. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Aurora
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Tech Deck and a mini bike. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is books and Barbies. I promise to leave out milk for you!
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and a scarf. I promise to leave out candy for you!
Love, Elvis
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a cement truck and bulldozer. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbie house and a drone. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Finlee
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a tractor and roller mill. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Fletcher
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a toy reindeer and barn. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Dorli
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a doll house and a baby. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Karly
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a race car trck and squish mallow. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Karter
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Trax Bobcat and a big digger. I promise to leave out candy for you!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a toy puppy and a Barbie doll. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a squishmallow and a baby. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Mazie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a train and a dinosaur. I promise to leave out a pancake for you!
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and Barbies. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Remie
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Legos and Barbies. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Shae
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a spy drone and a mini dirt bike. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a bow and arrow and a squishie. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is stuffles and dinosaurs. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Zachary
Mrs. Christianson's kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toys. I promise to leave out cookies for you.
Love, Mateo
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a squishmallow -- a cat one at Target and a make up kit. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Reese
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is RC car and Tech Dech skateboard. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, DeWayne
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is RC tractor and John Deere tractor. I promise to leave out muffins and milk for you!
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is RC boat and RC lambergeni. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, C.J.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is kitten toys and kitten costumes that fit. I promise to leave out carrots and milk for you!
Love, Lacey
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a RC monster truck and nerf gun. I promise to leave out milk and cookies for you!
Love, Abram
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a RC car and hoverboard. I promise to leave out Santa cookies for you!
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Tony Hawk Tech Dech skateboard and shoe set and mo torcie Lego set. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Hermann
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a slide and a doll. I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Ariana
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie Dream House and an American Girl Doll. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Tenley
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an American Girl Doll and a Barbie car. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Lupita
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is an American Girl Doll and a Barbie. I promise to leave out cookies and carrots for you!
Love, Rinley
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie Dream House and a Barbie. I promise to leave out cookies, milk and carrots for you!
Love, Penny
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is dolls and a little baby doll. I promise to leave out milk for you!
Love, Mikkela
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Tech Dech skateboard and Legos. I promise to leave out a Present for you!
Love, Annabel
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a skateboard and small Legos. I promise to leave out tree cookies for you!
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a RC motorcycle and combine. I promise to leave out carrots and milk for you!
Love, Eddy
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbies and a car for Barbies. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Yaretzi
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a skateboard and RC skateboard. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Emalee
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a RC car and a Tech Dech Tony Hawk skateboard. I promise to leave out carrots, cookies and white milk for you!
Love, Lincoln
Mrs. Cobb’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elves do you have? How old are you? I have 8 cats. My birthday is September tenth.
Can I please get a watch? I would like a camera please and a computer and a Nerf Gun.
Love, Oakley
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite color? How old are you? My favorite hobby is football. Can I please get a Transformer? I would like a toy tractor.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Can you have Mom and Dad stop kissing each other? Why do you have elves? I like gems and crafts. I like my Grandma Betty’s cookies. Can I please have a globe?
Love, Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
Hi. Who’s your favorite? My hobby is farming. Can I have a gleaner and combine?
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
Hello! What’s your favorite cookie? How much presents do you give out each night? I am in dance and I’m very flexible. I am 7 and I like to ride horses. Can I please get a book? I would like a baby doll please.
And can I please have a bean bag? And I would like a swing for my room. And I would like a unicorn stuffie.
Love, Trish
Dear Santa,
Hi. How fat are you? How many houses do you go to? How many presents do you give to the good? What I want is an American Girl Doll.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
How fat are you? How old are you? How many cookies do you eat? Who’s your favorite elf? I like football. Can I please have a ball?
Love, Eric
Dear Santa, What’s your favorite cookie? Who’s your favorite elf? I love yoga. I would like an American Girl Doll please. My birthday is October 15, 2015. I have 2 brothers, Patrick and Grant.
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elves do you have? How old are you? How fat are you? I have a dog! I have a brother. Can I have more film?
Love, Kamiyah
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite cookie? How old are you? I like to read. I want a doll. I want a stuffie. How fate are you? How are you? Are you real?
Love, Allison
Dear Santa,
How much presents do you give out each night? My birthday is November 10, 2015. I would like a Play Station please. Thank you Santa for getting me toys.
Love, Garrett
Dear Santa,
Who is your favorite elf? I want Nerf Guns. I want a really fast remote controlled car. I like to play Nerf Wars.
Love, Cormac
Dear Santa,
Hi. How old are your elves? I am really flexible. My birthday is December 31. I would like some Pokemon. I would like some LOL. I would like some hair dye.
Love, Frankie
Dear Santa,
Hi. Who’s your favorite elf? How old are you? My hobbies are farming, sledding, playing baseball, and tubing. Can I please get a tube or little farm grain semi?
Love, Paxton
Dear Santa,
Hello! What is your favorite cookie? How many elves do you have? Do you give presents to Grandmas? I like to ride the bus. I am 7. Can I please have a boy baby doll?
Love, Elaine
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How many elves do you have? I have a dog. I would like a stuffie cat. I would like a stuffie dog.
Love, Kyla
Mrs. Larson's first grade class
Dear Santa,
How are Your reindeer? I would like a Nintendo Switch. Thanks Santa!
Love, Lennox
Dear Santa,
How are yor elves? I want a wupe cushin and a sonic video game and a naughty elf and a maryeo video game.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Your reindeer are cool! please may I have a unicorn? THank you santa!
Love, Paloma
Dear Santa,
Can I have Rudolf for a little bit? Can I have a mini bassball feeld like my football feeld?
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
How are you so magic? Please may I have a vikings jersey number eighteen. Have a great Christmas! How are your elves? I hope you are hungry for cookies.
Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reideer? Can I have rollerskates for Christmas?
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
I Want a gocart. I Wanta comPuter. I Want a Shark. Santa are you busy?
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doin? can you please give me a fish tank. Thank you.
Love, Miles
Dear Santa,
Can I please have new earings? and new Barbiedolls please? and a real elf please and thanK you.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Is rudoff real? Send a picture to me. thanks. Please can I have a packers Jersie?
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? Do You remember me? I Would like a good toy. it could be a nerf gun.
Love, Fox
Dear Santa,
How is Dasher doing? I wont a unicorn and I nice elf and 100 LOL and that is it!
Love, Carman
Dear Santa,
How is rudolf? Please can I have a whiteboard for a present? Thank you!
Love, Macy
Dear Santa,
Santa is rudolf the red nose reindeer real? Santa can you please give me an elf?
Love, Kendricks
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Can you give me a puppy, gini pig, kittin, fish, pig, cow, horse and bunny please?
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
Are the elves bizy? I want a pupy for crismis and my famly to be hapy. I love crismis!
Love, Gwen
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? How are your reindeer? I want a wuapeekushon and a sonic video game.
Love, Ross
Mrs. Doerhofer's second grade class
Dear Santa,
I won a fown (phone). I wont a lagoyrs (Legoes) that are building gragis (dragons). I wont a meer (mirror). I wont a littl crismas theey (tree). I wont a stiger (sticker) book. I wont a stuftanuml. I wont noow (new) shows (shoes) size 1. I wont a bandand holder.
Your friend, Parker
Dear Santa,
I would want a gitr (guitar). I want a dollhouse. I want a desk. I want a dog. I want a prse (purse).
Your friend, Riley
Dear Santa,
I whant pars of socks. I whant Books for Christmas. I whant game cards. I whant a red hat.
Your friend, Kerrigan
Dear Santa,
I want my brothers to be nice to Me. And a lego set. A mocinl (mechanical) boar and plane,
Your friend, Lois
Dear Santa,
I want sonic everything Please. I can't wait for you to come to my hous,
Your friend, Edward
Dear Santa,
I rily want a dog, I also want a jigantic stufed tiger. I will try not to fight my brothurs,
Your friend, Eli
Dear Santa,
Marry Chirtmas and happy new year. please can I have a water lol tweens. I hope all of your reindeer can fly on chirtmas eva. My elf is a funny hider and good. Would you like a present? Can I have a doll bed and house.
Your friend, Alayna
Dear Santa,
I hop you have a Good day Santa. I willd like to have a Lego Set for chrismas ves (this) year. I hope you a Good year Santa,
Your friend, Harvey
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing. inportitle how are you doing. are you feeding your reindeer becaus there is onle 16 more days. intel Christmas eve.
Your friend, Lane
Dear Santa,
I Wont a nintendo far Christmas. I osow wont a bayblade. I wont a dirt bike to.
Your friend, Virgil
Dear Santa,
Can I have sum vikings cheleting (cheerleading) pompoms and how are the reindeer doing and I would like a rodulf stuft anmal a j init stuft anml drinitnee that looks walley and it is a dog.
Your friend, Madi
Dear Santa,
I would like a buuny. I would like slime. I would like j ite chocolat please. How are you doeg. how are your rabeers (reindeer).
Your friend, Ximera
Dear Santa,
I want a bebegun and one hundrid dalers. and I want a I phone!
Your friend, Easton
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa and your the best and your good becuse you give us presents and allso I want a box of 3d shapes and allso want a box of 2d shapes.
Your friend, Kevin
Dear Santa,
I want a new phone for chirstmas! And a bairbie draem house you no the one right! I want more makeup for chistmas! And a 100 squishmellows.
Your friend, Avery
Dear Santa,
I realy want a barbi dream house and a doller bil.
Your friend, Paisley
Dear Santa,
Can I have 5,000v-ee bux givt card. Can I allso have 1 tablit. Can I allso have 2 bigJoes? I whnat a fortnight sniper riful (rifle). Can I have 1 soccer ball.
Your friend, Jase
Dear Santa,
I please want WWe2K22 the video gam and a big combe toy a big tratr toy and VR goggles and in RC car and a viggs pioolw and a enormous squish melow and a farm truck. I love Elfie and Elfert.
Your friend, Kade
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed LOL doll and a squishedmello. I also want aninehdoswitch. Can I have a toy blenderand slippers?
Your friend, Alanis
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for christmas this year. Who (How) are your reindeers doing. Who (How) are you doing.
Your friend, Ella
Dear Santa,
I would please like a T-Rex. I would like a beef arm. I would like a cloning mashen (machine).
Your friend, Griffin
Dear Santa,
I would like a bebegun Please. I would like a nintendo. I would like a baby boy and a dog.
Your friend, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I would like two LOL dals a big stuf animal. I want a woch and how are your reindeer and how are your elves and have a good christmas,
Your friend, Loretta
Dear Santa,
I want a huverbord for CHristmas.
Your friend, Konnor
Dear Santa,
this year I wont a baby cat and a bunny and a dog, I wont a baby boy and a xbox and a I wont a pup and a squish melow and hellp somone in need.
Your friend, Victoria
Mrs. Hart's second grade class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving People cheer! Please could you bring me a vidio game? that is spider-man? and could I Please have a starwars Lego set!
Your friend, Peyton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last year. I want my family to have a good day and to be with my family. Can you pleas make my wish come troo?
Your friend, Helen
Dear Santa,
Thank you thank you for being so kind. Could you Please bring me a Nintendo, TV and foot ball video games?
Your friend, Lucas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us presents. Could you please bring me toys? and compuer and pool tabl and Ps5 and Apple watch?
Your friend, Emmal
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being so Kind. Could you Please bring me Nintendo, giant shark, Apple watch, play station 4, phone, football video game, pool table and video gams?
Your friend, Leo
Dear Santa,
Thank you for working so hard. and tell the elves thank you for working so hard. thank you for givging presents. could you Please bring me anything? How do you fly?
Your friend, Lane
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving people cheer. Could you please bring me airpods case and a stuffed animal for my little brother?
Your friend, Regina
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Birthday prats (presents). Could you please bring me anything? have a amazing chrimas at the Nouth poul.
Your friend, Inez
Dear Santa,
Thank you for working so hard and for the fun gifts. Could you bring me a phone and air pods, computer?
Your friend, Quinlynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for having your elves come everyday. Could you please bring me clips and a ipod case? Thank you for all you do for all of us and thank you for all the presint,
Your friend, Riley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the fun gifts. Could you please bring me a tablet and a phone and lots of ligose (Lego) sets?
Your friend, Leah
Dear Santa,
Thank you for working so hard and tell the elves thank you for working so hard. Could you bring me a star wars vidoe game and a lit saber and a ipod?
Your friend, Edwin
Dear Santa,
Thank you. tell the elvs thank you for working so hard and for giving US presents. could you please bring me airpods and computer?
Your friend, Brantley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for having your elves come everyday, Could you pleas bring me Apple watch, air pods, hair clips and iPad?
Your friend, Monse
Dear Santa,
Thank you for having your elves come everyday, could you please bring me video games, air pods, ipod case? how are your elves doing?
Your friend, Iker
Dear Santa,
Thank you for makeing everyone happy. Could you please bring me Roblox or a computer or a phone? How do you get in when there is no chimney?
Your friend, Sophia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us plente (presents). Could you please bring me air pod case?
Your friend, Mya
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving people cheer. Could you pleas bring me video games, dineoe Legose (dinosaur Legos), air hocey tabele (hockey table)?
Your friend, Harrison
Dear Santa,
Thank you for working so hard. thank you for giving us presents. Could you please bring me Apple watch, to have my family, phone 13, air pods case, ipad? if you cood pleast?
Your friend, O'Rya H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you, tell the elves thank you for working so hard and for giving us presents. Could you please bring me to have my family together? Have a good day and bring me anything and socks.
Your friend, Juliana
Dear Santa,
Thank you for working so hard. Could you please bring me a P.S. 4, computer, video games?
Your friend, Emmett
Dear Santa,
Thank you for keeping us together. Could you please bring me Roblox, air pods? how do your Rander (reindeer) fly?
Your friend, Declan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for making everyone happy. Please could you please bring me a VR similator, Apple iphone and charger, computer with charger, VR similator charger, video games, Nintendo switch toys, Roblox, light saber, Legos, lazer tag, library, baby monkey, jungle gym room, 20 more baby monkeys, to be happy, a jungle.
Your friend, Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.