2022 grads
- Taylor Grace Berg
- Madisen Rae Betcher
- Lucas Jon Bortz
- Ryan Thomas Bortz
- Ethan Alexander Breuer
- Brooke Mary Buck
- Joslyn Jane Carlson
- Kristopher Blake Carlson
- Tyson Roger Christensen
- John Richard Collins
- Joseph Andrew Cuccio
- Emily Jo Doerhoefer
- Izaak Joshua Duden
- Derick Lawrence Evenson
- Ethan Fredrick Fanslow
- Marcus Henry Goplen
- Charlie Duane Hadler
- Trent Robert Heitman
- Trey Christopher Heitman
- Alandra Marie Hinsch
- Kyler Shawn Hokanson
- Alivia Ruth Holst
- Katelyn Emma Huppert
- Laurel Ann Jacobson
- Johnathan Karl Jenson
- Georgia Brett Johnson
- Wyatt Alan Lindblom
- Cody Richard Lohman
- Cameron Andrew Mandelkow
- Lindsey Mae Mangan
- Ethan Jeffrey Matthees
- Darby Lynn Miller
- Alex John Nelson
- Madelynn Donna O'Connor
- Maddox Jeffrey O'Reilly
- Makae Thomas O'Reilly
- Giovonna Lucia Reed
- Jehimi Guadalupe Rodriguez
- Alivia Louise Roschen
- Jenna Elizabeth Ryan
- Cody Jay Ryan
- Alex Joseph Ryan
- Gisel Sanchez Gonzales
- Anika Jo Schafer
- Dylan Clarence Schafer
- Grace Alexandra Schulte
- Claire Emmanuelle Schulte
- Haley Rae Stern
- Mason Edward Taxdahl
- Grace Elizabeth Thomforde
- Alejandra Vargas Garcia
- Liv Ingrid Veiseth
- Karli Jo Vieths
- Ryan Thomas Voth
- Dayne Wyatt Wojck
- Kameron James Zetah
The 2022 valedictorian is Madisen Rae Betcher. The salutatorian is Alandra Marie Hinsch.
