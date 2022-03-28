GOODHUE — What began as a cost-saving experiment in no-till for Goodhue County farmer Ed McNamara led to 25 years of fine-tuning practices to improve soil health, boost forage quality, maximize nutrients and improve water quality.

He encourages others to try cover crops, sharing his findings at field days, soil health events and informal idea exchanges with area farmers.

“We’ve got the agronomic side figured out. Now we’ve got to get the individual producers’ management styles to change,” McNamara said. “If you only use your field five months of the year, the other seven months of the year it could be growing one, maybe two crops. Isn’t that a more efficient use of the highest-priced asset that you have?”

McNamara has experimented on his own, with assistance from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and as part of research projects.

He’s no-tilled soybeans into corn stubble every year since that first cost-saving experiment in 1997. The oats-and-peas cover crop he seeded as a prevent-plant measure in 2013 fed the cattle that November and expanded the slate of soil health practices he’s made permanent on his 350-acre corn-and-soybean farm.

“I really haven’t looked back,” McNamara said of no-till. He still runs a cost comparison on 1 or 2 acres a year. He still comes out ahead.

Early on, NRCS assistance allowed him to experiment with cover crops through the Conservation Stewardship Program, and with nitrogen application rates through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

In a three-year research project that finished with the 2021 harvest, McNamara inter-seeded cover crops between 30- 60- and 90-inch corn rows. A University of Minnesota agronomist and a Cannon River Watershed Partners conservation program manager worked with him and three other farmers to determine how row width affected corn yield and cover crop biomass — and if it could be profitable.

On his own, in 2021 McNamara planted twin-row corn 7.5 inches apart in east-west rows. The spacing made it possible to harvest with a 30-inch corn head. Staggering plants within the double rows exposed the cover crop to more sunlight.

Rows planted north-south receive three to four hours of sunlight a day. East-west rows are more shaded.

This spring, he’ll alternate 10-foot-wide strips of four, 30-inch twin rows of corn with 10-foot-wide strips of cover crops. After each cover crop harvest, he’ll apply a different type of manure — beef, turkey and hog — and then plant corn on that strip the following year.

The aim: to maximize the cover crops’ feed value, determine how much phosphorus intensively managed cover crops will take up, and potentially eliminate the need for commercial fertilizer next year.

McNamara farms the Belle Creek Township land his grandfather bought in 1928. He started farming with his father in 1978 and milked registered Holsteins for 25 years. His farm lies within three watersheds that drain to the Mississippi River: Hay Creek, a trout stream; and the Zumbro and Cannon rivers. The water table is high, the soil is a silty clay loam.

“That makes things interesting, but it also presents the opportunities for adopting tillage practices and cover crops to lessen the impact for the water below us,” McNamara said.

A Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District Board supervisor for the past 24 years, McNamara is also a certified crop adviser.

While harvesting corn in mid-October, McNamara discussed what’s worked for him, what hasn’t, and how he’s adjusted. (The 15-inch difference in growing-season moisture between 2021 and three years earlier underscored the need to adjust.) The following excerpts from that conversation are edited for length.

How do cover crops and no-till benefit you?

We’ve been no-tilling soybeans into standing corn stalks since 1997. That has reduced our fuel requirements, our machinery requirements, and it’s reduced the soil erosion that we’ve had in the past. We’ve maintained or increased our yields, and it’s saved us time — and of course saving time on a farm means that you’re saving money.

How do cover crops benefit the soil?

The benefits that we’re seeing from the soil is water infiltration. We’ve been able to increase our microbial activity on the soil. We’ve seen an increase in earthworm activity, which helps the nutrients on the top of the soil to be pulled down deeper into the soil. We’ve also been able to make the soil somewhat more resilient with weather extremes. We’ve been able to get on the fields in the spring quicker. When we’ve had a heavy rain event, the cover crops that would be greening up in the spring act as a dehumidifier for the soil. That helps get the soil in better shape when it comes time to plant.

How does water quality benefit?

One is infiltration rather than runoff. If we can eliminate runoff, then we can eliminate the movement of phosphorus attached to the soil particles that would infiltrate surface waters. We’ve been able to clean the water up by having cover crops trap sediment. I really feel that we’re gaining the benefit of having (something) similar to a starter fertilizer effect. The root systems on the cover crops seem to remove the potassium and phosphorus that’s attached to the clay particles and make that available for the next year’s corn and soybean crop.

What advice do you have for someone who’s considering cover crops?

I always say one cover crop mix is better than none. Two is better than one. So just move up the ladder as you gain the comfort zone of the management that’s required to make cover crops work, because (you can’t) just throw it out there and walk away from it. You must ratchet up your management because Mother Nature is still in control, and she will throw you a curveball once in a while.

What do you need to manage more intensively with cover crops in corn?

If you’re using any cereal winter grain, you tie up some nitrogen that normally would be available for corn. If you’re trying to (plant) into a standing, green cover crop in the spring, you need to have some extra nitrogen available for that corn, otherwise the cover crop’s roots tie up that excess nitrogen and it doesn’t release it until late July or August.

What about cover crops in soybeans?

When I bring in the cover crop, that just makes those herbicide programs work a whole lot better because we’re trying to control much smaller weeds. If you want to plant (the soybeans into the cover crop), you have to use a little bit more viable water, get good spray coverage. Most of the time when you get the biological system going within that soil, that (cover crop) residue will break down by harvest time. It’s more of a psychological, between-the-ears thinking, “How am I ever going to get that through the combine cutter bar?” By fall, it’s “Where did it all go?”

How have you fine-tuned the cover crop seed mix for corn?

As we’re fine-tuning this inter-seeding, we’re finding that probably a little more annual rye grass, a little more clover (works better). We started out at 18 pounds (an acre) of annual rye grass, we’re up to 21 pounds now. We were at 2 pounds of red clover and crimson clover; we’re up to 6 pounds. We were putting on a pound of purple-topped turnip and a pound of radish. Those have 100,000 seeds in a pound. We were learning that the brassicas were taking over the stand and shading (the other species). So we backed those back down to a half a pound each. It looks pretty good now.

What effect have soil health practices had on yield?

Soybean yields have been trending higher — from 54-55 bushels an acre to 62-65 bushels an acre. Corn yields increased from about 175 bushels an acre to about 190 bushels an acre. I think having that fertility that is normally tied up on the clay particles getting shaken loose with the cereal crops, the extradites that come off of those roots basically shake that PNK (phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium) off of that clay particle. Once it makes that available in the soil solution, the crop can take it up.

How have cover crops and no-till saved time and money?

I just hook onto the planter and go. Herbicide expenses might be $10 an acre more. Cover-crop seed and planting might cost $39 an acre. But eliminating tillage — cultivating, stalk chopping, running a ripper — saves time and fuel expense.