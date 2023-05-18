Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Washington, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. This has caused area rivers to rapidly rise. Crests should occur within the next few days before a dry pattern this coming week allows for rivers to decrease again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 16.6 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/30/1957. &&

Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas- Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet- Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns- Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow Medicine- Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and Upper Sioux Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey, Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury 834 AM CDT Thu May 18 2023 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. WHERE...central Minnesota. WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday. IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone. This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St. Cloud, Mankato and Alexandria, Marshall, and Mille Lacs. In the red area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and; to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications; by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,; visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can; find additional information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-; health.