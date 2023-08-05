About 30 years ago Rhonda VanSchoonhoven started working for Goodhue County as an intern.
Now she has recently been welcomed as the new Court Services Director for the county.
VanSchoonhoven served as the interim director from May 8 until June 14, when she officially took on the new position.
She has worked in various roles since 1990, first as an intern, then as a juvenile probation officer, adult probation agent and now as director of a department.
“In 1990 I came as an intern for school and I interned that summer and then was hired in September of that year as a part-time juvenile alcohol case worker,” she said. “Then I was hired in December of 1990 as a juvenile probation officer.”
She worked as a juvenile officer for 20 years before becoming an adult agent in 2010.
VanSchoonhoven has lived in Maiden Rock for several years, but Goodhue County is like a second home to her.
She has worked in her department in many cities across the county. In Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Zumbrota and Pine Island.
“Cannon Falls was the original area I was hired for, but within a year I was in mostly Red Wing,” she said. “As an adult agent, my primary areas were Zumbrota and Pine Island. I have been very lucky to move around.”
She is able to take that long-term experience and apply it to her new position as court services director.
VanSchoonhoven has seen how the field has evolved and changed over the 32 years in the county.
“I’m really seeing how we have to step up our technology because technology is involved with probation now and we have to be on board with that. It has been a challenging change for me because we are so relationship based but we have to be able to use technology now too, ” she said.
Now that she has stepped into this new role, she is looking forward to cultivating new relationships with organizations and other departments.
“I have been getting my feet wet here and there looking into developing partnerships. That is something I really want to do is develop partnerships so we can offer more wraparound services for our clients,” she said. “We know that if they have stability in housing and safety and employment then they can be more successful and get their probation complete.”
That will be a focus for her as the director, developing relationships with non-profit organizations and other government agencies to provide more beneficial services that provide results.
“I want to look into those partnerships with government agencies, community agencies to be able to really help provide services,” she said.
As she is approaching another year as county employee she reflects on what helped her get to the position she is in today.
She encourages other young people getting into the field to take advantage of internship opportunities to find what they are most interested in.
“You need to do an internship before getting into the field, do more than one if you can. I think having a well-rounded internship experience is important,” she said. “I had an extremely good internship experience here and I had such a well-rounded experience that it helped me figure out what I wanted to do.”
