Women continue to break barriers across various fields, in Goodhue County the first woman judge was appointed in early May.
Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Judge Tori Stewart to Goodhue County in late March.
According to Minnesota County Attorneys Association, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan stated, “As the first woman to sit on the Goodhue County Bench, Tori Stewart will bring a valued perspective to this important role."
Stewart was sworn into office on May 8, this year.
Stewart has an extensive background in law. Since the early 2000s, Stewart has held positions in various offices across Minnesota.
She became an Associate Attorney with Hughes & Costello in 2006, she then became the Assistant County Attorney for the Rice County Attorney’s Office in 2007. From there she became the Assistant County Attorney IV in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office from 2013 until 2023.
Stewart always thought of becoming a judge as a potential career path, but she didn’t set it as an end goal early in her career.
She wanted to be sure it was something she would excel at before beginning the transition into this new career path.
“I reached out to judges to discuss the job, and I did a lot of research to see if it was something I would excel at,” she said.
Stewart’s interest in the law started at a young age. She watched her father work as a lawyer and then become a judge and she followed in his footsteps.
“I got a front row seat into the career because my dad was a lawyer and a judge” she said.
As a woman in law, she always felt welcomed into the profession with open arms.
“I have never felt un-welcomed as a woman,” she said.
Her advice to others who hope to pursue a career in law is to find a mentor. Finding someone that can guide you can become invaluable.
“Find a lawyer in your community, we want to mentor others and see you succeed. Try to shadow and ask questions,” she said.
Stewart is looking forward to serving Goodhue County, she has felt welcomed into the community.
“I have felt welcomed into the community with open arms, Goodhue County is a great community, and I am honored to serve in this role,” Stewart said.
She hopes to bring her knowledge and expertise in specific fields to the bench.
“I have a criminal law background that I think I can bring to the bench. Each judge brings something different, we all have different expertise and diverse backgrounds,” she said. “We are able to learn from each other and continue to become better.”
