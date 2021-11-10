Goodhue County ascribes to the value of furthering the day-to-day wellbeing of its residents. In the modern-day, connectivity to the internet is critical for all, which is why Goodhue County has established a Broadband Infrastructure Partnership Program.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, it is estimated that 3,435 homes in Goodhue County are unserved with a wireline broadband service.
Utilizing $1.6 million of the funds provided to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act, Goodhue County seeks to partner with broadband providers, townships and cities in expanding access to those unserved.
Funds for the partnership program, after review and approval from the Board of Commissioners, will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Applications for this program have already opened and the county will begin initial review of applications by Jan. 3.
For more information go to co.goodhue.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=479..
