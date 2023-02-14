Goodhue County posted unofficial results on their website for the District 5 County Commissioner special election that took place on Feb. 14.
The unofficial results were available late on Tuesday night and showed Susan Betcher winning the District 5 seat on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners.
The results show her finishing with 87% of the votes.
Betcher came out on top in each of the precincts that participated in the election.
She had a total of 630 votes, Ed Moritz finished with a total of 92 votes in the unofficial results Tuesday night.
The Republican Eagle will publish the final results once they are made available by the county.
