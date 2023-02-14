Polls

Goodhue County held a special election on Feb. 14 for the District 5 Commissioner seat. Melissa Thorud/Republican Eagle. 

Goodhue County posted unofficial results on their website for the District 5 County Commissioner special election that took place on Feb. 14.

The unofficial results were available late on Tuesday night and showed Susan Betcher winning the District 5 seat on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners.

The results show her finishing with 87% of the votes.

Betcher came out on top in each of the precincts that participated in the election.

She had a total of 630 votes, Ed Moritz finished with a total of 92 votes in the unofficial results Tuesday night. 

The Republican Eagle will publish the final results once they are made available by the county.

 

