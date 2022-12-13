Theft
Scott Liebl, Pine Island, reported on Dec. 6 that a catalytic converter was cut off of one of his vehicles while it was parked in the Pine Island High School parking lot. The theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. (value estimate: $200).
Citations
Dec. 1
Brandon Donals Soltys, Faribault, 39, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving after license revocation.
Kristin Heather Schrimpf, Goodhue, 53, issued in Goodhue Township, expired registration.
Dec. 2
David Htoo, St. Paul, 23, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation.
Woody Nate Clemmensen, Northfield, 20, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Dec. 3
Darilyn Diane Franko, Dodge Center, 62, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Dana Michelle Blakstad, Wanamingo, 29, issued in Minneola Township, driving after license revocation, expired registration, uninsured vehicle.
Dec. 4
Trinity Rose Knutsen, Winona, 22, issued in Hay Creek Township, driving without proof of insurance.
Kelly Mae Twidt, Hastings, 40, issued in Wanamingo Township, speeding: 82 in 55.
Nikolet Katherine Johnson, 29, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 80 in 65, display revoked plates.
Christian Avery Miller, Rochester, 18, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 91 in 65.
Dec. 5
Andrea Alvarez, 24, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 87 in 65.
Dec. 6
Juan Andi Monjaraz, Bellechester, 21, issued in Wacouta Township, driving after license revocation, possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 7
Aaron William Ingles, Cannon Falls, 51, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Kristopher Michael Lohman, Red Wing, 43, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.