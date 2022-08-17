Theft
Erin Ganrud reported on Aug. 8 that her vehicle was entered overnight while parked outside her residence in Pine Island. Ganrud thought her vehicle was locked but there was no forced entry. Taken was a backpack and contents, which included a computer, Apple watch and other items (value estimate: $1,430).
Property damage
Dawn Colburn reported on Aug. 9 that a passenger side window was broken out of her vehicle while it was parked at Lake Byllesby Park in Cannon Falls. The damage occured sometime between 1-2:15 p.m. on Aug. 9. Colburn’s wallet was missing from the vehicle (value estimate: $250-$350).
Shoplifting
Pine Island Kwik Trip reported a shoplifting complaint on Aug. 8. An individual shoplifted items then attempted to return them. A deputy investigated the report, which resulted in an individual being cited for theft.
Citations
Aug. 8
Stephanie Marie Cebulla, Zumbrota, 38, Pine Island, theft.
Aug. 9
Timothy Allen Wright, Clinton, Iowa, 41, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 96 in 65, expired registration.
Jedidiah Ried James Miller, Red Wing, 37, issued in southeast area, driving after license revocation.
Jose Herno Velaziuez Martinez, Goodhue, 18, issued in Goodhue Township, no Minnesota license.
Aug. 10
Jerome Lee Miller, Zumbrota, 50, issued in Zumbrota Township, ATV prohibitions on youthful operations.
Scott Thomas Beach, Bay City, 64, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 69 in 55.
Joshua Patrick Girgen, Cannon Falls, 25, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 70 in 55.
Lissette Marie Boyett, Cannon Falls, 24, issued in Goodhue Township, expired registration.
Mellissa Judith Hurton, Red Wing, 25, issued in Goodhue Township, expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.