Theft
Larry Prebe reported on May 12 that his shop and a storage shed on Highway 61 in Frontenac had been broken sometime in the past month. Prebe is currently working on creating a list of missing items. A catalytic converter had been taken off of a vehicle parked outside the shop. No value reported.
Property damage
Joanne Terwilliger reported on May 14 that a house and shed had been broken into on County 1 Blvd in Red Wing. Damage value is unknown.
An individual reported on May 16 that a tractor pulling an implement had struck several mailboxes in Warsaw Township. The tractor driver was located and will pay for the damage to the mailboxes (damaged estimate: $270).
Nicole McGhee reported on May 17 that one of her tires had been slashed. McGhee was unsure if the damage occurred at her home on County 2 Blvd or at her place of employment (value: $400).
Citations
May 12
Topez Michelle Lablanc, Redwood Falls, 22, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in vehicle, speeding: 84 in 55.
Dylan Paul Moen, Minneapolis, 28, speeding: 72 in 55.
Adam M Elwan, Red wing, 53, speeding: 74 in 55.
Edwin Spencer Stevens, Byron, 34, expired registration, failure to deliver certificate of title, speeding: 75 in 55.
Raymond Robert Auger, Rochester, 51, speeding: 64 in 35.
May 14
Kler Moo, St. Paul, 29, failure to display valid registration on motorized watercraft.
May 17
Mario Andres Guajardo, Pine Island, 38, expired registration.
Denny Rolyn Benson, St. Paul, 41, speeding: 78 in 60.
Kyle Raymond Erie, Red Wing, 54, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
May 20
Lyle Lance Gangi, St. Paul, 35, driving after license revocation.
Cheryl Agnes Bien-Coffman, Eagan, 70, speeding: 64 in 55.
Mallory Rose Anderson, Red Wing, 33, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Jamie Alisia Toshea Hood, Red Wing, 27, driving after license revocation, wireless communication in vehicle, driving without proof of insurance.
Elizabeth Rose Adler, Frontenac, 27, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Eloy Salvador Cuzco, Fridley, 60, speeding: 65 in 55.
Alex William Rosa, St. Paul, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
May 21
Nicholas Duane Martinez, Chatfield, 39, speeding: 74 in 60.
Cheyanna Carolyn Whitmore, Frontenac, 22, driving after license revocation.
Gary William Woodford, Rochester, 74, speeding: 77 in 55.
Elizabeth Ann Zimmermann, Cannon Falls, 51, speeding: 69 in 60.
Maya Linton Knutson, Minneapolis, 23, speeding: 69 in 60.
Di Pel, St. Paul, 37, speeding: 74 in 60.
Dayton Lane Frye, Cannon Falls, 22, no Minnesota driver’s license.
May 22
Kallie Rose Horihan, Rochester, 22, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Isaac Cobbina, Minnetonka, 30, speeding: 64 in 55.
Joshua Lee Hollie, Richfield, 36, speeding: 65 in 55.
Katharine Billings Toll, Minneapolis, 24, speeding: 45 in 35.
Casey Lee Wiemann, Lake City, 37, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Paul J Pieper, Chicago, 67, speeding: 44 in 35.
Alexandrya Bethanee Morales, Lake City, 31, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Ryan David Pribyl, 27, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Bradley Dean Hanson, Rochester, 52, speeding: 69 in 60.
Edwin Guaman Pallhizaca, Minneapolis, 21, speeding: 64 in 55.
