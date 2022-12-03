Theft
Mitchell Harris of Pine Island reported on Nov. 28 that a vehicle was stolen from his driveway around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hwy 52 just south of Hwy 63 and returned to the owner.
Property damage
Reed Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Nov. 24 that his mailbox had been damaged overnight when a firework was set off in it (value: $20).
Kari Stehr of Pine Island reported on Nov. 26 that a window on her vehicle had been broken while it was parked in her driveway. A piece of brick was found inside the vehicle. The damage was believed to have occurred sometime overnight (value: $550).
Eric Schultz, Cannon Falls, reported on Nov. 29 that some time overnight someone spray painted the rims on his vehicle and attempted to pry open a window (value of rims: $2,400).
Citations
Nov. 23
Ashlyn Grace Bigelow, 19, issued in upper Burnside, speeding: 75 in 65.
Nov. 24
Madeline May Groh, Minneapolis, 20, issued in Welch Township, failure to reduce speed when passing a parked authorized vehicle.
Anthony James Swenson, Zumbrota, 38, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 70 in 55.
Mark Kolpakov, Lakeville, 22, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Seth John Nechville, Kenyon, 25, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 79 in 60.
Nov. 25
Joseph Edward Anthony Smalley, Red Wing, 34, issued in Zumbrota, expired registration.
Susanna Lee Morelos, Pine Island, 42, issued in Pine Island, animal running at large.
Lillian Mary Black Tail Deer, Welch, 19, issued in upper Burnside, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Nov. 26
Napoleon Long, Minneapolis, 59, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license suspension.
Tameca Daniel Fields, Minneapolis, 40, issued in Pine Island Township, seat belt required.
Pakijwok Paulino Oshon Atheiy, Rochester, 22, issued in Minneola Township, driving after license revocation, operate vehicle with expired registration, driving without proof of insurance.
Sarah Oshong Atheiy Jouth, Rochester, 48, issued in Minneola Township, allow unlicensed driver to drive.
Nov. 27
Jose Manuel Fuerte-Lopez, Bloomington, 36, issued in Welch Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Eduaroo Lopez Claudio, 59, issued in upper Burnside, driving after license cancellation.
Travis Ray Husbyn, Wanamingo, 25, issued in Minneola Township, no registration.
Laura Cuacuamoxtla Aguilar, Burnsville, 40, issued in Welch Township, allow unlicensed driver to drive.
Nov. 28
Peter Woody Saintal, Moorhead, 27, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 80 in 65.
Jasabel Rochelle Coleman, Moorhead, 28, issued in Minneola Township, seat belt required, child passenger restraint system required.
Nov. 30
Anthony Donte Flucas, Red Wing, 21, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, seat belt required.
Leeangelo Donatello Foster, Red Wing, 31, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, driving after license revocation.
