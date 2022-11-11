Theft
A Habitat for Humanity building site in Pine Island had wiring taken from the site sometime between Oct. 25 and 27 (value: $1,000).
Property damage
The Sheriff Department received a report on Nov. 2 of six mailboxes and mailbox posts being damaged by a vehicle on Oak Lane Northeast and White Pines Road Northeast (value: $500).
David Bleeke, Cannon Falls, reported on Nov. 2 that his mailbox had been struck by a vehicle overnight (value: $50).
Brian Moerer, Walnut Run Way, Red Wing, reported on Nov. 6 that a shotgun slug had gone through a window at his residence. No one was injured (value: $5,000).
An individual reported on Nov. 6 that numerous political signs had been torn down or stolen between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6.
Joanne Widman, Welch, reported on Nov. 4 that she heard a gunshot around 7:30 a.m. Widman walked outside and heard three more shots. A hole was found in the siding of the home, which appeared to be from a small caliber rifle. Neighbors in the area were not shooting and no one else was found in the area. No value given.
Accident
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Goodhue County sheriff was dispatched to a low flying plane that possibly crashed on CR 1 near 280th Street, Red Wing. The pilot of the single seat/single engine plane, Mark Estabrook of Red Wing, reported he had taken off from the Red Wing Airport and headed south over Red Wing when his plane lost power. He was able to land on CR 1 between Pioneer Road and 282nd Street. Estabrook was not injured. The FAA is investigating.
Citations
Oct. 27
Jerome Wayne Bignell, Cannon Falls, 46, issued in Welch Township, driving after license revocation.
Travist Dandre Harris, Brookshire, Texas, 28, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 80 in 55.
Maria Cruz Cazho-Cuzco, Minneapolis, 57, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 79 in 60, driving after license revocation.
Thomas John Adkins, Randolph, 56, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Erik Jon Leonard, Lake Elmo, 45, issued in Holden Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Patrick John Kabrud, Faribault, 64, issued in Roscoe Township, driving after license revocation.
Oct. 28
Terrance Levorn Truss Jr., Red Wing, 24, issued in Welch Township, no Minnesota driver’s license.
Winston Martin Carlson, Waseca, 25, issued in Prairie Island, floatation or life saving device required on watercraft.
Oct. 30
Kelvin Lee Larson, Pine Island, 33, issued in Pine Island, driving after license cancellation.
Tanya Jean Veal, Zumbrota, 40, issued in Pine Island Township, fail to display driver’s license upon request.
Oct. 31
Cody Franklin Banitt, Welch, 30, issued in Cannon Falls Township, speeding: 70 in 60.
Deshawn Taveon Washington, Red Wing, 20, issued in Red Wing southeast area, no Minnesota driver’s license, driving without proof of insurance, rear lights required on vehicle.
Waylon Cain Sibley, Mazeppa, 18, issued in Zumbrota, E-cigarette prohibited in public school.
Nov. 1
Marvin Robert Banks, Rochester, 52, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 87 in 60.
Rosalie Jean Bergstrom Ivers, Austin, 60, issued in Cherry Grove Township, speeding: 72 in 55.
Nov. 2
Jennifer Ann Nuelle-Dimoulas, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 83 in 65.
Lexon Ryan Clark-Taylor, Spring Valley, 18, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 78 in 65, seat belt required, driving without proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle.
Nov. 3
Destine Raine Flowers, Rochester, 22, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation.
Nov. 4
Brenda Sue Koch, Cannon Falls, 59, issued in Florence Township, speeding: 70 in 55.
Peter Phillip Thorson, Cannon Falls, 30, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
Carlos Rene Hernandez Vasquez, Lake City, 29, issued in west area, no Minnesota driver’s license.
Pablo Antonio Lopez Blandon, St. Paul, 31, issued in west area, allow unlicensed driver to drive.
Nov. 5
Reilly Elizabeth Aagesen, Des Moines, Iowa, 21, issued in Dennison, speeding: 44 in 35.
Ivan Molina Cruz, Cannon Falls, 41, issued in Dennison, speeding: 74 in 55, no Minnesota driver’s license.
Nathan William Kielts, Lake City, 29, issued at Hay Creek Township, speeding: 70 in 55.
Stuart Jay Andrist, Rochester, 58, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 76 in 60.
Dylan Marcus Spargur, Red Wing, 23, issued in southeast area, speeding: 48 in 30.
Bayley Aryen Goplen, Cannon Falls, 18, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
Nov. 6
Alexander Michael Truog, Independence, 24, issued in upper Burnside, expired registration.
Akeem Aderemi Aderogba, Rochester, 58, issued in Cannon Falls, speeding: 91 in 65.
Elquartus M. Johnson, Chicago, 37, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 75 in 65.
Gary Paul Markowski, Woodbury, 60, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 72 in 65.
Philip Thomas Richert, Northfield, 36, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
Nov. 7
Joseph Gordon Subby, Red Wing, 44, issued in lower Burnside, driving after license suspension.
