Theft
Adam Peterson, Pine Island, reported on June 26 that sometime between 9:10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. someone had broken into his home. The house was ransacked. Stolen were two laptops, a vacuum cleaner, firearms, a power drill, and a leaf blower. The partial value of items taken is $1,750.
Stephen Streff, Red Wing, reported on June 26 that a chainsaw had been taken from his property. Streff reported that he had been working in the yard and set the chainsaw by his driveway. He saw a vehicle pull into a shared driveway, thinking it was going to one of the neighbors. He later went to get the chainsaw and discovered it missing (value: $250).
Citations
June 23
Benjamin Earl Pofahl, Nerstrand, 35, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 65 in 60.
Jay Stevenson Busch, Hastings, 34, issued in Dennison, expired registration.
Lori Verlaine Nyberg, Lake City, 62, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Jennifer Ann Tepley, Lake City, 51, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Mary Jo Baker, Dundas, 61, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Jody Lynn Nash, Red Wing, 55, issued in Featherstone Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Richard Allen Brunkhorst, Kenyon, 39, issued in Goodhue, tint to dark, driving without proof of insurance, rear lamps required on all motor vehicles.
June 24
Christine Bell Kasel, Kenyon, 55, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 65 in 60.
June 25
Anthony Francis Mcnamara, Goodhue, 27, issued in Goodhue, driving without proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle.
Samantha Ann Kaus, Rochester, 22, issued in Pine Island, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct.
June 26
Emin Aliyev, Eagan, 31, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 86 in 65.
Tyler James Dolney, Blaine, 25, issued in Cherry Grove Township, expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.