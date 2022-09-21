Theft
Lynn Martinson, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 14 that a drill kit was stolen from an unattached garage/workshop sometime last week (value: $120 loss).
Scott Friese, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 14 that sometime overnight someone entered an unattached garage and took a drill kit and a pruning saw kit. Other outbuildings and a camper were also gone through but nothing appeared missing (value: $569).
A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Sept. 14 that a bicycle was stolen from a bike rack at the school. The bike was located at a residence in Zumbrota.
Berg’s Towing, Zumbrota, reported on Sept. 15 that a box truck had been removed from the storage lot it had been towed to without having paid the tow bill (theft of service value: $9,523).
Marcus Veith, Lehrbach Road, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 19 that his side by side ATV was taken from an open shed at his residence sometime between 7 and 9:30 a.m. It was recovered from Flower Valley Road.
Matthew Hardyman, Flower Valley Road, Red Wing, reported on Sept. 19 that around 9:35 a.m. he discovered a side by side ATV parked at the end of this driveway. When he returned to his residence around 10:15 a.m., he discovered that his 2007 Chevy pickup was missing from his driveway (value: $7,500).
Property damage
JB’s Tavern, Wanamingo, reported on Sept. 16 that fencing and an electric panel behind the business were damaged. The damage is believed to have been done by exiting bar patrons (estimated value: $100).
Citations
Sept. 13
Christine Mildred Dahlstrom, Goodhue, 49, issued in Leon Township, following a vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent.
Sept. 14
Shawn Michael Anderson, Red Wing, 28, issued in Hay Creek Township, speeding: 73 in 55.
Sept. 16
Valeriy Samsonov, Ballwin, Missouri, 25, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 89 in 65.
Aisha Dahir Aden, Rochester, 20, issued in Pine Island, speeding: 95 in 65, reckless driving.
Diana Ing, Lemon Grove, California, 28, issued in Pine Island, speeding: 88 in 65.
Michael Paul Peterson, Oronoco, 43, issued in Pine Island, failure to stop at stop sign or stop line.
Sept. 17
Marcus Carl Mancilman, Pine Island, 43, issued in Zumbrota, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
Walter Anibal Gomez Carrillo, Minneapolis, 29, issued in Pine Island township, window tint too dark, no Minnesota driver’s license.
Sept. 18
Terrance Gene Lieffring, Mazzepa, 26, issued in Pine Island, driving after license revocation.
Kurt William Grigoleit, Red Wing, 58, issued in Florence Township, domestic assault.
Sept. 19
Damalie Kusaasira Sievers, Lake City, 31, issued in Florence Township, speeding: 82 in 60.
Kathleen Prince Last, Red Wing, 81, issued in Wacouta Township, improper change of course or fail to signal lane change.
