Theft
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200).
Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
Kraus-Anderson Construction reported on Oct. 17 that a camera was stolen from a construction site across the street from the Pine Island High School (estimated value: $400-$600).
Steven Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Oct. 19 that three corn dryer cords were stolen from a shed on his property (value: $1200).
Med City Builders reported on Oct. 19 that a house under construction in Pine Island had been broken into and wiring had been taken (value of damage and theft: $500).
Flynn Midwest reported on Oct. 24 that tools were stolen from a construction site in Pine Island. A padlock was cut off of a tool trailer. Stolen were two cordless saws, a cordless drill, two batteries and a charger. The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 21 and 24 (value: $700).
A vehicle stolen out of St. Paul was recovered on Prairie Island Blvd. in Welch on Oct. 24.
PI-co. Works, Pine Island, reported on Oct. 26 that an outgoing check had been stolen, altered and cashed. This is under investigation (value: $772).
Property damage
Tore Tuin reported on Oct. 14 that someone had cut the tonneau cover on his pick-up on Oct. 13 while it was parked at the North Lake access boat launch in Welch Township. The damage occurred sometime between 4:10 and 5:15 p.m. A chainsaw and shotgun were taken from the bed of the pick-up (damage value: $300, value of items stolen: $1400).
Landon Bryngelson, Keye Avenue, reported that a vehicle had driven through his yard, damaging an evergreen tree. A Century Link box in the area had also been struck by a vehicle. No damage value given.
Samantha Klaus, Pine Island, reported on Oct. 23 that someone had poured alcohol in the interior of her vehicle and also damaged three of her tires while her vehicle was parked in the lot of her apartment building (value: $700).
Citations
Oct. 13
Sou Yang, St. Paul, 43, issued in Cannon Falls Township, child passenger restraint system required in vehicle.
Oct. 14
Isaac Michael Bryant, Maplewood, 22, issued in Cherry Grove Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Oct. 15
Stephanie Ann Onorato, Welch, 70, issued in Cannon Bottoms area, speeding: 90 in 65.
Tony Alonzo Lucci, Red Wing, 32, issued in Featherstone Township, driving without proof of insurance.
James Peter Hoff, Red Wing, 62, issued in Hay Creek Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Kendra Swenningson Ravenhorst, Rochester, 25, issued in Pine Island, failing to stop at stop sign.
John Robert Vojtech, White Bear Lake, 18, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 96 in 65.
Oct. 17
Mahamoud Jama Hassan, Minneapolis, 51, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 88 in 65.
Luis Armando Mares Lira, Wauwatosa, 50, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 85 in 60.
Scott Leo Berg, Wanamingo, 38, issued in Wanamingo, junk ordinance violation.
Oct. 18
Christopher Mark Stern, Kenyon, 39, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 88 in 55.
Mustafa Ahmed Hassan, Prior Lake, 33, issued in Minneola Township; speeding: 70 in 55.
Shaunak A. Dwivedi, Monmouth Jet, New Jersey, 41, issued in Minneola Township, seatbelt required.
Sukrut A. Dwivedi, Farmingdale New Jersey, 44, issued in Minneola Township, seatbelt required.
Chad Everett Pechacek, Denver, Colorado, 50, issued in Featherstone Township, speeding: 78 in 55.
Oct. 19
Derek Vernon Riegelman, Red Wing, 41, issued in lower Burnside, expired registration, driving without proof of insurance.
Kendra Allyse Buettner, Minneapolis, 32, issued in Prairie Island Indian Community, fail to deliver motor vehicle title in timeframe specified, unregistered vehicle.
Desmond James Teague, Inver Grove Heights, 20, issued in south area, speeding: 40 in 30.
Fernando John Pa Santos Godoy, Bellechester, 27, issued in Wanamingo, driving after license revocation.
Oct. 20
Tristin Slade Reinhardt, Chatfield, 18, issued in Pine Island Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Omar A. Naimj, Elm Grove, 52, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 84 in 60.
Oct. 21
Hilbert George Strusz, Goodhue, 52, issued in Zumbrota Township, uninsured vehicle, failure to transfer motor vehicle title.
Oct. 23
Nathan Jerome Haltom, Rochester, 20, issued in Pine Island Township, underage drinking and driving.
Alejandro Orozco Sanchez, White Bear Lake, 22, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
David Eric Ringstro Appelbaum, Bloomington, 38, issued in Florence Township, wireless communications device in vehicle.
Linda Marie Sturm, Winona, 43, Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Charlie Ann Nielsen, Mazeppa, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Isaac John Bendix, Byron, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Cason Scott Larson, Rochester, 19, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Isaiah Anthony Martin, Mendota Heights, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Breyn Marie Radcliff, Spring Valley, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
John Michael Townsend, Chatfield, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Walker Lee Bishop, Stewartville, 18, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Bryan Pizarro Vizcarra, 19, issued in Zumbrota Township, liquor consumption by person under 21.
Oct. 24
Tanya Jean Veal, Wanamingo, 40, issued in Pine Island, obstruct legal process.
Oct. 25
Susanna Lee Morelos, Pine Island, 42, issued in Pine Island, animal running at large.
Jail book-ins
Oct. 26
Alan Ray Thoner, Ellsworth, 62, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Christopher Reilly Adam Poncelet, Goodhue, 21, issued in Minneola Township, driver approaching intersection fails to yield right of way.
Angela Lynn Henderson, Millville, 46, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.