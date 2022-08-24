Theft
Jeremy Mancilman, Bellechester, reported on Aug. 17 that a political sign was stolen from his yard. No dollar value given.
Citations
Aug. 17
Joshua Alan Rogerson, Cambridge, 37, issued in Pine Island, speeding: 52 in 30, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
David Michael Hewitt, Pine Islandby 41, Pine Island, driving after license suspension.
Daniel Raymond Schoenfelder, Cannon Falls, 47, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
Dustin Charles Jahnke, Rochester, 32, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 78 in 60.
Aug. 18
Justin Kase Morris, Rochester, 26, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60, driving after license revocation.
Maria Evelyn Ingersoll, Maiden Rock, 27, issued in Warsaw Township, require/permit offense by another.
Debra Renee Edwards, Red Wing, 52, issued in Red Wing west area, driving after license cancellation.
Aug. 20
Jessica Joe Sveen, Pine Island, 41, issued in Pine Island, disorderly conduct, obstruction of legal process.
Amy Parker Shanafelt, St. Paul, 40, issued in Dennison, expired registration.
Aug. 21
Kane Alan Strong, Pine Island, 23, issued in Pine Island, driving after license revocation.
Jesse Earl Larrison, West Concord, 34, issued in Belle Creek Township, driving after license suspension, traffic regulation, uninsured vehicle.
Aug. 22
Robin Lee Radke, Dodge Center, 68, issued in Cherry Grove Township, driving after license cancellation.
Dylan Lee Thomas Stevenson, Mazeppa, 19, issued in Zumbrota Township, speeding: 86 in 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.