Property damage
Kevin M. Thompson reported on Saturday, Dec. 10 that a building had been broken into in Cannon Falls. A double door was broken to gain entry. Nothing else found damaged or missing (value: $1,500).
Theft
Jamie Simpson reported on Friday, Dec. 9, that the catalytic converter was cut off his truck while it was parked in the Pine Island High School lot on Tuesday, Dec. 6 (value: $600).
Kevin Pohl, Dennison, reported on Dec. 18 that sometime overnight gas was siphoned from two vehicles parked in his driveway and a gas cap for one of the vehicles was stolen (value: $35).
Sogn Cabinet Company, Dennison, reported on Dec. 21 that sometime between the afternoon of Dec. 16 and the morning of Dec. 21, a catalytic converter was cut off of a truck parked outside of the business (estimated value: $3,000-$6,000).
Tyler Amy, Dennison, reported on Dec. 31 that his Volkswagon Jetta was taken from an apartment parking lot in Dennison sometime between 6 and 9 a.m. The keys were in the vehicle (value: $3,500).
Calvin and Susan Kalina, Hastings, reported on Jan. 2 that there residence had been broken into and ransacked sometime on Jan. 2. They are working on compiling a list of items stolen.
Trespassing
James Keller, Welch, reported on Dec. 26 that he found an unknown female and her vehicle inside a detached garage on his property around 3:30 p.m. Nothing was reported missing from the garage.
Citations
Dec. 8
- Cameron May Bonneville, Rush City, 20, issued in Leon Township, spending: 80 in 65.
- Kory Allen Amsbaugh, Wanamingo, 49, issued in Minneola Township, unregistered vehicle.
- Jesse Lee Tuttle, Rochester, 34, issued in Pine Island Township, uninsured vehicle.
- Robert James Koch, Camas, Washington, 49, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 90 in 65.
Dec. 9
- Luis Fernando Escalante, Rochester, 18, issued in Pine Island, no Minnesota driver’s license, driving without proof of insurance.
- Martha Alicia Escalante, Rochester, 59, issued in Pine Island, allow unlicensed driver to drive.
- Randall Scott Albers, Lake City, 60, issued in Pine Island Township, uninsured vehicle.
- Dylan William Christopher Hofacker, Red Wing, 25, issued in Hay Creek Township, driving after license revocation, ignition interlock violation.
- Logan David Rasmussen, Wanamingo, 20, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 75 in 55.
- Kyle Rhyse Burke, Pine Island, 27, issued in Pine Island, fail to stop for school bus.
- Lane Alan Schallock, Hopkins, 28, issued in Vasa Township, fourth-degree DWI.
Dec. 12
- Steven John Lang, Red Wing, 34, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
- Heidi Elizabeth Noll, Lake City, 53, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
- Angel Ricardo Inamagua, Minneapolis, 21, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 80 in 65.
- Marie Margaret Kilde, Wilson, 28, issued in west area, failure to yield.
- Brandon David Burt, Pine Island, 41, issued in Pine Island, expired registration.
Dec. 13
- Chee Vang, Minneapolis, 44, issued in Prairie Island, driving after license suspension.
- Tracey Marie Tyler, Blaine, 55, issued in Welch Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
- Dean Lester Hines, Ellsworth, 66, issued in Belvidere Township, failure to yield right of way.
- Michael Okhman, Rochester, 25, issued in Florence Township, speeding: 75 in 60.
- Brittany Kay Moser, Princeton, 32, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
- Abdinaim Abdullahi Farah, Rochester, 45, issued in Pine Island, expired registration.
Dec. 14
- Ray D. Alejandro Lopez, St. Paul, 23, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 87 in 65.
- Amber Eve Bishop, Elgin, 37, issued in Minneola Township, expired registration.
- Ricky Antoinne Osborne, Rochester, 39, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
- Courtney Victor Prude, Brooklyn Park, 43, issued in Pine Island Township, seat belt required.
- Felicia Skipper, Chicago, 56, issued in Pine Island Township, seat belt required.
- Eugenia Maryann Fort, Rochester, 30, issued in Pine Island Township, allow unlicensed driver to drive, owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance if required.
Dec. 15
- Brady Lues Rueb, Pine Island, 28, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Katie Dianne Tillotson, Rochester, 39, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Amber Louise Knott, Kenyon, 38, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Brenton Glenn Sather, Pine Island, 33, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Bridget Jade Koenen, Pine Island, 45, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Lauren Elizabeth Enderson, Pine Island, 28, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Robert John McKenzie, Cottage Grove, 58, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Hannah Sopha Brown, Dodge Center, 32, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Jesse Lee Phelps, Pine Island, 37, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Steven Eric Bauer, Pine Island, 58, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Tiffany Mychelle Horton, Pine Island, 46, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Monica Lynn Eggert, Rochester, 56, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Thomas Jerome Stofferahn, Pine Island, 48, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Amanda Lynn Metcalf, Pine Island, 34, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Sandra Jean Schultz, Loyal, 60, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Aaron Todd Fiedler, Pine Island, 40, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Jeffrey Laine Smith, Pine Island, 45, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
- Anthony Steven Krauss, River Falls, 29, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation, speeding: 74 in 65.
Dec. 17
- Corrina AnnaMarie Jost, Kenyon, 29, issued in Kenyon Township, careless driving, duty to drive with due care.
- Jaxin Troy Larson, River Falls, 24, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device use in vehicle.
- Michael Erick Allen Ahlert, Lake City, 31, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device use in vehicle.
Dec. 18
- Jonathan Lee Kahl, Rochester, 36, issued in Pine Island, expired registration.
- Adriana Santoya, Plainview, 36, issued in Pine Island, Township, seat belt required.
- Thue Xiong, La Crosse, 39, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device use in vehicle.
- Dylan William C. Hofacker, Red Wing, 25, issued in south area, driving after license revocation, driving without ignition interlock device.
- Emily Rae Pribyl, Cannon Falls, 25, issued in Stanton Township, uninsured vehicle.
- Angel Mauric Suarez Hernandez, Northfield, 22, issued in Leon Township, driving without a Minnesota driver’s license.
- Antonio Louis Flynn, Northfield, 25, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
- Brandon Joseph Bolland, Red Wing, 19, issued in Leon Township, expired registration.
- Abel Emmanuel Browne, Rochester, 30, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 65 in 55.
Dec. 19
- Michael Lee Ramirez, Shakopee, 44, issued in Stanton Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
- Christopher Michael Scheuer, Red Wing, 30, issued in south area, automobile fenders violation, windshield tinted or glazed.
Dec. 20
- Amber Louise Knott, Kenyon, 38, issued in Pine Island, snow removal parking violation.
Dec. 21
- Alexander David Mysicka, St. Croix Falls, 20, issued in Florence Township, wireless communication device in vehicle.
Dec. 22
- David Howard Pagel, Cannon Falls, 75, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Cindy Lou Meyer, Kenyon, 65, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Pamela Claire Mueller, Faribault, 67, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Jorge A. Ronquillo Sanchez, Wanamingo, 36, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Samantha Ann Olsen, Hugo, 18, issued in Wacouta Township, speeding: 79 in 60.
- Brennan James Sheda, Stewartville, 19, Pine Island, driving after license suspension.
Dec. 24
- Daniel John Stange, Red Wing, 50, issued in Featherstone Township, no Minnesota driver’s license.
- Stephen Mathew Fox, Northfield, 50, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Dec. 30
- Bee Chang, Brooklyn Center, 57, issued in Minneola Township, expired registration.
- Sawyer Jeffrey Rathke, Rochester, 18, issued in Vasa Township, spending: 78 in 55.
Dec. 31
- Deitrich Otto Thede, Zumbrota, 22, issued in Zumbrota, driving without proof of insurance, expired registration, no Minnesota driver’s license.
- Jordan Alexander Lyga, Plymouth, 33, issued in Lake City, speeding: 70 in 60.
- Vino Shelumiel Raj, Pine Island, 40, issued in Pine Island, failure to stop for stop sign.
- Robert Arthur Watts, Prescott, 48, operate vehicle without alcohol concentration of 0.08 within two minutes, fourth-degree DWI.
Jan. 1
- Antonio Esquire Lundy, St. Paul, 40, issued in Welch Township, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
- Gabrielle Rose Trom, St. Paul, 26, issued in Welch Township, speeding: 79 in 65.
- Elle Marie Smith, Minneapolis, 29, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
- Natalee Sacia Grimslid, Corpus Christi, Texas, 46, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 69 in 55.
- Robert David Miller, Red Wing, 38, issued in south area, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Jan. 2
- Bryan Rodriguez, Kasson, 21, issued in Goodhue Township, possession of small amount of marijuana.
Jan. 4
- Jorge A. Ronquillo Sanchez, Wanamingo, 37, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Jair De Jesus Ramos Dorantes, Red Wing, 35, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Charles Diaz Avila, Goodhue, 28, issued in Wanamingo, parking violation.
- Jacobson Shawn Lawrence, Zumbrota, 24, issued in Pine Island township, driving after license revocation.
