Theft
An individual reported on Jan. 17 that sometime the evening of Jan. 16, someone had cut the lock to his ice shack on Frontenac Pond. Items were stolen from the shack, including a heater/hose/propane tank, a table and assorted fishing equipment (value: $523).
An officer spoke with two individuals on Jan. 24 who reported that a vehicle had been taken from a residence in Cannon Falls. One man reported that he had left the vehicle running outside of a shop on his property at around 11:37 p.m., as the battery was low. He and a friend were working inside the shop when they noticed the vehicle missing around 12:07 a.m. A deputy located the stolen vehicle in Zumbrota. A man in the vehicle was taken into custody.
A Red Wing towing business reported on Jan. 24 that a vehicle that they pulled out of the ditch in Welch took off without paying for the tow, a value of $177.44. It was determined that this vehicle had been stolen from the St. James Hotel. The vehicle was found abandoned Jan. 25 in Cannon Falls.
A Cannon Falls resident reported on Jan. 25 that his son’s vehicle had been stolen from outside of his residence overnight. No value given.
A deputy was patrolling Jan.26 on CR 5, approaching HWY 58, in Hay Creek Twp when he noticed a door open at the tower site on CR 5 and a vehicle sitting at the base of the driveway. It was determined the vehicle was unrelated to the open door at the tower site. The deputy found the door to the tower site had pry marks and appeared to have been kicked in. Further investigation found a window, and another door that had been entered. Machinery, radio components, and wiring had been damaged or was missing. The owner of the site was contacted and a call ticket was submitted but there’s been no response yet from the company to assist with information regarding the site and damage amounts.
A Pine Island company reported on Jan. 28 that a vehicle was missing from behind the business. While a deputy was investigating, a neighboring business inquired if they were missing a vehicle. The missing vehicle was located behind a different business Pine Island. No “new” damage was found on the vehicle.
A Frontenac gas station reported a gas drive off on Feb. 1 (value: $55.17).
A Pine Island resident reported on Feb. 6 that a 20 pound liquefied petroleum gas tank was stolen from in front of his residence around 4:50 a.m. (value: $50).
A Pine Island student reported on Feb. 7 that tennis shoes were stolen from a gym locker sometime in the past two to three weeks (value: $200).
A Frontenac gas station reported on Feb. 9 that there was a gas drive-off (value: $32.12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.