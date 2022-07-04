Citations
June 28
Savannah Irene Wagner, Dennison, 19, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 75 in 60.
Daryl Russell Bauer, Waterville, 50, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
Julie Ann Leichtnam, Wabasha, 55, issued in Bellechester, speeding: 75 in 55.
Tyler Austin Roach, Kenyon, 42, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 69 in 60.
James Gale Frost, Wabasha, 78, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
David William Kammell, Madison, 66, issued in Bellechester, speeding: 55 in 30.
Robert Kenneth Gaustad, Hammond, 37, issued in Pine Island, driving after license suspension.
Grant Harold Courson, Cannon Falls, 19, issued in Wanamingo, driving after license revocation.
Chase Daniel Nichols, Zumbrota, 29, issued in Zumbrota, driving motorcycle without endorsement, expired registration, driving without proof of insurance.
June 29
Frank Loren Howe, Lake City, 46, issued in Welch Township, driving without proof of insurance, expired registration.
Mario Richardson Bothe, Rochester, 18, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 80 in 65.
Keith Allen Lacanne, Kenyon, 50, issued in Bellechester, speeding: 39 in 30.
Stacie Renae Macarthur-Anderson, Zumbrota, 49, issued in Belvidere Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Jacob Ryan Niebuhr, Zumbrota, 22, issued in Zumbrota, speeding: 65 in 55.
Haily Paige Manns, Baxter, 24, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 75 in 60.
