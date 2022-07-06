Theft
Michael Archer, Pine Island, reported on June 30 that a concrete horse statue was stolen from his front yard sometime between 4-9p.m. on June 30 (value: $500).
Perry Nelson reported property damage and stolen items from a property on County 41 Blvd on June 30. An oil plug was loosened on a tractor, allowing the oil to drain from the tractor causing the engine to seize up. A lawn tractor had a key broken off in it, an extension cord was cut, and a saw leg was damaged. Taken were some hand tools (Damage/loss value: $5290).
Clara Carlson, Frontenac, reported on July 1 that a camper, two ice shacks and a storage shed had been broken into on her property. The only item found missing was an antique oil lamp (damage value: $300, theft value: $100).
Kyle Stalouch, Pine Island, reported on July 2 that power tools were taken from his truck overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked and the loss has not yet been calculated.
Martha Harris, Red Wing, reported on July 3 that her outgoing mail had been taken from her mailbox. A witness saw a pinkish transit type van pull up to her mailbox.
Steven J. Johnson, Kenyon, reported on July 4 that his house had been broken into sometime between July 1 and July 4. A padlock was cut off of the door. Taken was a chainsaw, PS2, change, a firearm, bike gear, power drill/bits, a checkbook and records albums (value: $2,700).
Citations
June 30
Luke Gregory Partello, Cannon Falls, 29, issued in Leon Township, passing parked authorized vehicle.
