Citations
May 5
Harley Nathan Williams, Hampton, 39, speeding: 64 in 55.
Susan Marie Wines, St. Paul, 57, possession of small amount of marijuana.
Graham Lloyd Majerus, Pine Island, 18, possession of fictitious ID.
Ruben Gomez Gomez, Cannon Falls, 30, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Hieutrung Dinh Nguyen, Rochester, 50, Zumbrota, expired registration.
May 6
Mohamed Ahmed Ali, San Diego, 21, speeding: 82 in 65.
Omar Yasin Mohamed, Rochester, 21, driving after license revocation.
Olivia Ji Jensen, Welch, 18, speeding: 80 in 55.
Michael John Vacura, Red Wing, 54, speeding: 64 in 55.
Troy Allen Ingalls, Austin, 48, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance, speeding: 90 in 65.
Andrew Asa Burdick, Wanamingo, 41, speeding: 70 in 60.
James Lamar Byler, Bellchester, 24, cell phone or video call in vehicle, seat belt required.
Luke Gerard Wagner, Austin, 23, Wanaminto, tinted windshield.
Tanner Michael Diercks, Red Wing, 26, uninsured vehicle.
Phillip Tomasz Zawieruszynski, Rosemount, 21, expired registration.
May 7
Lloyd James Robb Jr., Pine Island, 27, speeding: 59 in 40.
Luke Arthur Krystosek, Rochester, 33, speeding: 87 in 65.
Jeffrey Alan Denny, Lakeville, 61, speeding: 64 in 55.
Dustin Michael Novak, Cannon Falls, 30, speeding: 69 in 60.
Jennifer Lynn Cook, Bloomington, 49, speeding: 74 in 65.
Douglas Michael Kienast, Shoreview, 21, no Minnesota driver’s license, expired registration.
Gregario Cruz Mariano, Rochester, 39, speeding: 71 in 55.
Joshua William Berg, Roseville, 27, speeding: 92 in 65.
May 8
Shannon Turon Starr Jr., Fridley, 25, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Shamonde Trevor Starr, Fridley, 21, allowing unlicensed driver to drive, owner who is not driving must later produce proof of insurance.
Yuri Morales Lopez, Richfield, 35, Cannon Falls, speeding: 39 in 30.
Daniel James Crea, North St. Paul, 50, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
