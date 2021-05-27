Property damage
A Pine Island resident reported on May 21 that it appeared as if someone had attempted to pry open his apartment door. He reported that he believes it occurred sometime between May 12 and 19. Nothing was reported missing from the apartment. No damage value was given.
Theft
A Pine Island resident reported on May 19 that manicure and pedicure tools had been stolen from his business sometime in the past three months. No value was given.
A Frontenac resident reported on May 26 that a purse, its contents and a work computer were taken from her unlocked vehicle overnight while parked at her residence (approximate value: $1,500).
