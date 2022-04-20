Theft
A Randolph resident reported on March 25 that catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles and windows were broken on a loader. The theft and damage occurred sometime between March 19 and 25 (loss value: $2,000, damage value: $1,000).
A Lake City resident reported that between March 30 and 31, he had items taken from a barn on his property. Items included a heater, two battery charges and a tool box with hand tools (value: $975).
A Cannon Falls resident reported on April 9 that items were stolen from her storage locker at Quality Storage in Cannon Falls sometime in the past month. Items stolen included golf clubs and an inflatable paddle board (value: $1,031.59).
A construction company reported on April 11 that three extension cords were stolen from a construction site in Pine Island. The theft is believed to have happened between April 9 and 11 (value: $200).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.