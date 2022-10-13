Theft
A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100).
Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
A student reported on Oct. 6 that their bike was taken from the bike rack at Pine Island School (value: $150).
Leslie Grinsteinner, Welch Township, reported on Oct. 9 that he interrupted a burglary in one of his outbuildings and that two parties ran north into the woods and that he believed he heard a vehicle take off down the road. A perimeter was established and the property was searched but no suspects were located. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Goodhue County Sheriff Office K9s, the Red Wing Police Department, Prairie Island Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Grinsteinner will go through his outbuildings to determine if anything was taken.
Sheila Poston reported on Oct. 10 that a stock tank was taken from a cow pasture located off of County Road 9 in rural Belle Creek Township. The theft occurred sometime between the evening of Oct. 7 and morning of Oct. 9 (value: $500).
Tri-County Vet Clinic, Pine Island, reported on Oct. 11 that a cash box was stolen from the office (value estimate: $500).
Citations
Sept. 27
Constance Lake Vonch, Lake City, 24, issued in Red Wing downtown, failure to stop at stop sign or stop line at entrance to highway.
Sept. 29
Faisal Ibrahim Mohamed, Rochester, 36, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 62 in 50.
Maxwell Donovan Anderson, Dodge Center, 32, issued in Pine Island, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance.
Sept. 30
Sergio Perez, Madison, 23, issued in Wacouta Township, speeding: 77 in 60.
Oct. 2
Karen Rose Larson, Minneapolis, 59, issued in Wanamingo, permit/plated required.
Erin Lynn Friling, Rochester, 43, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 88 in 65.
Brandon Michael Tornstrom, Caledonia, 25, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 75 in 65.
Samuel Jeffrey Smith, Vadnais Heights, 21, issued in Pine Island Township, speeding: 92 in 65.
Oct. 3
Drake Alexander Holman, Pine Island, 25, issued in Pine Island, driving after license revocation.
Charles Henle Wamhoff, Zumbrota, 24, issued in Pine Island Township, driving after license revocation.
Oct. 4
David Andrew Wilwert, Zumbrota, 35, issued in Zumbrota Township, alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more within two hours, fourth-degree DWI.
Jessica Judith Mccarthy, Kenyon, 29, issued in Kenyon Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Oct. 7
Andrew Norton Johnson, Cannon Falls, 37, issued in Stanton Township, driving after license revocation, speeding: 107 in 60.
Allan Louis Heggedahl, Red Wing, 86, issued in Red Wing southeast area, failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
Oct. 9
Robert James Hoyer, Bay City, 58, issued in Featherstone Township, driving after license revocation, operate vehicle without ignition interlock, failure to notify police of personal injury, abandon motor vehicle on public/private property without consent, driving without proof of insurance.
Oct. 10
Rachael Jene Lehner, Onalaska, 22, issued in Florence Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Jhirmon Don'Ta Simmons, Zumbrota, 40, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 103 in 65.
Oct. 11
Jordan Wayne Matrious, Rochester, 26, by Pine Island, driving after license revocation.
Nicholas Duane Martinez, Chatfield, 40, by Pine Island, driving after license suspension.
