Property damage
Tonya Pukal, Pine Island, reported on May 4 that a rock had been thrown through a porch window (value: $200).
Theft
Seth Friese reported on May 4 that two rolls of tape and an extension cord were stolen from a construction site in Pine Island (value: $150).
Citations
May 2
Sofia Selma Alston, Eagan, 26, speeding: 79 in 65.
Finley, Michael James, Prior Lake, 61, speeding: 69 in 60.
Michael William Kleiner, Elko New Market, 37, speeding: 65 in 60.
Amy Rae Stransky, 34, speeding: 87 in 60.
Jamey Ray Swanson, Red Wing, 47, must stop for school bus with red lights flashing.
Sergei Joseph Campbell, Faribault, 24, speeding: 65 in 60.
James Bradley Kluver, Lakeville, 31, expired registration.
Michael Richard Buhl, Bloomington, 61, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance, expired registration.
Brian Randy Garmaker, Northfield, 39, driving after license revocation.
May 3
Pharrell Nnyl Zens, St. Paul, 18, speeding: 84 in 55.
Bridgett Nyla Mickelson, Owatonna, 30, speeding, 91 in 60.
Na Xiong, St. Paul, 39, speeding: 69 in 60.
Rick Jason Cable, Red Wing, 51, driving after license revocation, driving without proof of insurance, speeding: 80 in 55.
Ryder James Hunsley-Hall, Rochester, 18, speeding: 65 in 55.
Caelee Marie Zenner, Dennison, 24, speeding: 66 in 55.
Erianne Raevonne Bush, 20, tinted windshield.
May 4
Jerry Lee Jensen, Rochester, 67, speeding: 65 in 55.
Myron Lamor Barber, St. Paul, 57, driving after license revocation.
Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Pugh, St. Paul, 30, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle.
David Justin Rea, Rochester, 49, speeding: 64 in 55.
Molly Ann Torres, Faribault, 31, driving after license revocation.
Michael Jeffrey Tukua, Rochester, 42, speeding: 90 in 65.
