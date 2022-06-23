Theft
Tamara Haugen, Wanamingo, reported the theft of a fuel card on June 17. The card had gone missing from her vehicle and when the statement came it was discovered that over $900 in fuel had been made on the card. This is still under investigation.
Steve Nei, Pine Island, reported on June 17 that two old steel wagon wheels were taken from his yard sometime between 3 p.m. on June 16 and noon on June 17 (value: $50).
Citations
June 13
Austin Myles Miller, Farmington, 24, issued by Welch Township, speeding: 75 in 65.
Ronald Kiberu, Red Wing, 33, issued by Welch Township, speeding: 75 in 65.
Ryan August Sawinski, Mazeppa, 39, issued by Welch Township, speeding: 74 in 65.
Graant Harold Courson, Cannon Falls, 19, issued by Warsaw Township, driving after license revocation.
June 14
Cyrus Boyo Lisok, Rochester, 37, issued by Minneola Township, speeding: 81 in 65.
Roman Mathew Olson, Pine Island, 27, issued by Goodhue Township, speeding: 69 in 55.
Adam James Friederichs, Oronoco, 33, issued by Kenyon, not wearing a seat belt, operating vehicle with expired registration.
Kaya Jean Karlen, Kenyon, 25, issued by Kenyon, not wearing a seat belt.
June 15
Abdulkadir Ali Hussein, Rochester, 28, issued by Minneola Township, speeding: 91 in 65.
Richard Oren Walker, Wanamingo, 67, issued by Wanamingo Township, speeding: 69 in 55.
Zachary Alexander Epperson, Rochester, 27, issued by Pine Island, expired vehicle registration.
Jesse David Poncelet, Zumbrota, 29, issued by Goodhue Township, failure to signal for turn.
June 16
Janella Latice Thomas, La Crosse, 46, issued in Minneola Township, speeding: 96 in 65.
Eleanor Jean Caldow, Roseville, 24, issued in Dennison, speeding: 44 in 35.
June 17
Arlene Teresa Etzig, Hastings, 59, issued in Wanamingo Township, speeding: 84 in 55.
David Albert Szok, Red Wing, 58, issued in Prairie Island, operating a watercraft within a closed area of lock/dam of Mississippi River.
June 18
Margaret Pearl Sanders, River Falls, 31, issued in Dennison, speeding: 66 in 35.
Nilan Naitik Patel, Rochester, 18, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 97 in 55.
Sigrid Zielinksi, Rochester, 81, issued in Vasa Township, driving after license suspension.
Tyler John Schuttloffel, Cannon Falls, 20, issued in Stanton Township, license plates required on front and rear of vehicle.
June 19
Luis Jesus Jimenez Munoz, Wanamingo, 25, issued in Goodhue Township, speeding: 65 in 66.
Travis Patrick Brandon, Kenyon, 36, issued in Stanton Township, speeding: 65 in 60.
