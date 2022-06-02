Theft
Laurence Peine reported on May 31 that his storage unit in Cannon Falls had been broken into sometime in that past month. John Deere attachments were stolen from the unit, including a roller broom, snow blade, quick hitch and drive shaft (Value: $4,975).
Jay Hanson reported on June 1 that items were stolen from the construction site on a new residence in Pine Island. The theft occurred sometime between noon on May 31 and 7:30 a.m. on June 1. Items stolen included extension cords, a drill and stilts (value: $770).
Citations
May 31
Nancy Escobar, Lake City, 43, issued in Belle Creek Township, speeding: 91 in 55.
Christopher Mark Stern, Kenyon, 39, issued in Cannon Falls Township, speeding: 75 in 55.
Stephen A Lewis, Los Angeles, 37, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 75 in 55.
Michael Victor Kohlnhofer, Goodhue, 60, issued in Belle Creek Township, speeding: 80 in 55.
Patrick Kyle Duncan, Bellechester, 43, issued in Goodhue Township, expired registration, driving without proof of insurance.
