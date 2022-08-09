Theft
Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200).
Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the pick-up and drop-off location of his business. A surveillance system documented the theft. A few hours later, deputies spotted the suspect from the surveillance video and he admitted to taking the motor from Olson Repair, as well as items from dumpsters behind the Pine Island Fire Department and Land-O-Lakes. The suspect was cited for theft and released. The Pine Island Fire Department and Land-O-Lakes didn’t want to press charges but requested the items taken from their recycling dumpsters be returned.
Douglas Hervey reported on Aug. 7 that his bicycle was stolen from outside of his residence in Royal Court Trailer Park, Pine Island. The theft occurred overnight from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7 (value: $80).
Kristin Canfield, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 7 that her purse had been taken from her unlocked vehicle overnight (value: $115).
Tyler Sjoblom, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 7 that his wallet and checkbook had been taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight. Bank cards were found to have been used (value: $140).
Darla Burdick, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 7 that two unlocked vehicles had been gone through overnight. Taken from one of the vehicles were two bank cards and a knife. No value given.
Property damage
Rodd Schmacher reported on Aug. 2 that a portable toilet at a construction site in Pine Island had been burned down overnight (value: $1,500).
Citations
Aug. 2
Shomari Haneef Carter, Rochester, 26, Zumbrota, driving after license revocation, speeding: 97 in 55.
Jesse Ray Ehrenreich, Shoreview, 29, issued in Warsaw Township, expired registration.
Aug. 3
Jesse Charles Steberg, Kenyon, 45, issued in Warsaw Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Jennifer Lynn Johnson, Dundas, 36, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Chalynda Fianna Simpson, Northfield, 32, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 64 in 55.
Aug. 5
Steven Duane Miller, Rochester, 72, issued on Mississippi River, personal floatation or life saving devices required.
Aug. 6
Brent Charles Walker, Pine Island, 51, issued in Pine Island theft.
Shaun Kevin Yotter, Red Wing, 22, issued in Hay Creek Township, unlawful deposit of garbage.
Aug. 7
Patrick L. Connor, Morton Grove, Illinois, 51, issued in Leon Township, speeding: 69 in 55.
