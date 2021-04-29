A Kenyon based company reported on April 24 that three catalytic converters were taken from two employee vehicles and a company truck parked at the business. The theft is believed to have occurred the early morning hours of April 23 (value: $4,500).
A Goodhue County resident reported on April 25 that two batteries and assorted tools were stolen from a tractor parked near Highway 60 and 10th Avenue in Kenyon Township. The theft occurred sometime on the night of April 24 (value: $220).
A Lake City woman reported on April 27 that her vehicle’s tabs/stickers were stolen. She was unsure when/where they were taken. The tabs were attached to plates in December of 2020.
A Pine Island church reported on April 28 that three catalytic converters were stolen from a church van while it was parked in the church lot. The church is unsure when it occurred as the van had not been used for several months (value: $2,800).
