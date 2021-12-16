Theft
A Kenyon resident reported on Dec. 10 that around 9 p.m. he interrupted someone taking diesel fuel from a tank on his property. The subject left in his vehicle. It is believed that approximately 50 gallons of fuel was taken. No value was given.
A Pine Island business employee reported Dec. 9 that they confronted a female about shoplifting after seeing an item sticking out of her purse. The female removed a total of four items from her purse before leaving the store. The female left in a vehicle with another female that was in the store. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle and/or suspects (value of recovered items: $17).
A Pine Island business reported that sometime overnight, Dec. 8-9, catalytic converters were cut off four vehicles parked in their business lot (value: $6,000-$8,000).
A local skiing area reported on Dec. 14 that an individual was snowboarding without a valid pass. The person was cited for theft by swindle.
Property damage
At approximately 12:09 p.m. on Dec. 10, a deputy on patrol in Pine Island observed a subject at an apartment door on 2nd Street. Goodhue County Sheriff had earlier received information that someone had been messing around with a vehicle at this location, the deputy also knew that no one should be at the apartment. The deputy discovered a subject that was appearing to break into the apartment. The individual was taken into custody and booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.