Theft
A Zumbrota business reported on Dec. 6 that sometime between Dec. 4 and 6, three catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles on the lot (value: $7,500).
A Pine Island resident reported on Dec. 6 that a propane tank had been stolen from his grill. The theft occurred sometime in the past week (value: $50).
An individual reported on Dec. 8 that a check, which had been written out and mailed by his business, had the “pay to the order of” name changed and had been cashed. This is currently under investigation (value: $1,373).
Property damage
An individual reported on Dec. 3 that her vehicle had been struck while she was pumping gas in Pine Island. The driver of the suspected vehicle left the scene without providing insurance information. A deputy located the suspect and vehicle and charges are pending.
A Cannon Falls campground reported that on Dec. 3 that eight to 10 sheds owned by seasonal tenants had the locks cut off of them. The campground owner has advised the tenants to check their campsites for missing property and/or damage. No damage value given.
An individual reported on Dec. 3 that a window was broken out of a garage service door at a residence in Cannon Falls. This occurred sometime since Dec. 1. Missing from the garage is a tool box with miscellaneous hand tools, a generator, an air compressor and two chainsaws. The individual was unsure if anything was taken from the attached residence (value: $1,700).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.