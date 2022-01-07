Theft
A Wanamingo resident reported on Dec. 29 that two pairs of shoes were missing from her home. She believes it happened between Dec. 26 and 28 when someone was watching a pet while she was gone (value: $330).
A resident of Flower Valley Road reported on Dec. 30 that sometime overnight a vehicle drove through fencing on his property, damaging fence posts and electrical wiring (estimated value: $1,000).
On Jan. 3 a deputy pulled over vehicle in Pine Island that had been reported stolen out of River Falls. The driver was taken into custody.
A Pine Island resident reported on Jan. 3 that that sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, he had assorted hand tools, power tools, an air compressor, a riding lawn mower/snow thrower taken from an unattached garage on his property (estimated value: $13,700).
Property damage
A Wanamingo car wash reported on Dec. 26 that someone attempted to pry open a coin machine and a door (value: $300).
An individual reported that someone had attempted to cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle while he was at work on Hwy 58 in Hay Creek Township. Around 7:45 a.m., he observed a minivan parked near his vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicles, he observed a man under his vehicle, attempting to cut off the catalytic converter. The man came out from under the truck and left in the minivan (value: $2,300).
