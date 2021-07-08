Theft
A Pine Island resident reported on July 2 that his son’s bicycle went missing from their home on June 30 (value: $50).
A Farmington resident reported on July 4 that his 2005 Subaru Legacy was stolen from a parking lot in Welch. The theft occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The vehicle was located on July 5 in the city limits of Cannon Falls. Keys were missing, along with another set of keys that had been left in the vehicle. Wallets that had been left in the vehicle while cards in those wallets had been used in Inver Grove Heights. This is still under investigation.
A Wells Creek Trail resident reported on July 4 that sometime between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on July 4 someone attempted to steal a riding lawn mower and trailer that had been parked by the garage. The mower and trailer were found overturned in a ditch on their property. Unknown damage amount.
A Goodhue resident reported on July 6 that his 1998 Ford Expedition was stolen from a shed on his property between July 5 and 6 (value: $5,000).
An individual reported on July 7 that two enclosed trailers were stolen sometime between July 5 and 6 from a property in Cannon Falls. Tools and a generator were in the trailers (value:$27,300).
Property damage
A Cannon Falls business reported that within the past few days recreational vehicles have been doing “donuts” in their parking lot, which is an ongoing issue. Repairs are estimated to be $1,000.
