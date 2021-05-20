Theft
A Kenyon resident reported on May 17 catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles parked near a shed on his property. This occurred sometime in the last seven to 10 days. Loss for these two converters estimated at $3,000. Fuel was drained from one of the two vehicles. Two more catalytic converters were taken off of burned up vehicles. A house and shed on the property had also been gone through but Peterson did not know what else had been taken.
Property damage
A Pine Island resident reported on May 17 that sometime in the past six months her front door was damaged around the lock and frame. No damage estimate provided.
