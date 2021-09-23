Theft
A Kenyon resident reported on Sept. 11 that overnight someone entered an unlocked/detached garage and took a 7.5 horsepower boat motor (valued: $200).
A Zumbrota resident reported on Sept. 11 that a camera system alerted him to activity at a shed that was being built on the property. The individual called the sheriff’s office and also responded to the scene. The suspects fled in a pickup, pulling a flatbed trailer, driving through a corn field. Taken from the site were three cameras (value: $550).
A local tree service reported Sept. 14 that a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle along with a rear passenger window being broken. Theft/damage occurred overnight while the vehicle was parked on Highway 58 (value: $1,500 for converter).
A resident reported on Sept. 21 that her daughter’s purse was stolen on Sept. 18 while at a wedding in Bellechester (value: $75).
Property damage
A report was filed on Sept. 20 that damage was done to lockers at a Pine Island property. The city is unsure of when the damage occurred (value estimate: $1,500).
An individual reported on Sept. 20 that his truck’s tailgate was scratched while it was parked at the Wildlife Management Area in Zumbrota (value estimate: at $700).
On Sept. 22, deputies responded to a report of a camper on fire in Cannon Falls. The camper was fully engulfed and it was determined that no one was in the camper at the time of the fire. The camper was being towed on Sept. 21 when the driver of the vehicle towing the camper had trouble with the vehicle and had left the vehicle and camper in the lot. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be responding to examine the camper on Sept. 23, along with the Cannon Falls Fire Department. Ownership of the camper is under investigation, along with the fire.
