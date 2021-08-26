Goodhue County Sheriff.jpg
Matthew Lambert

Theft

Sheriff deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle east of Goodhue Avenue in Kenyon. It was discovered that sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, the vehicle owned by a Faribault resident was stolen from the impound area at Kenyon business. The vehicle had been driven through a fence. No damage values given for the vehicle or fence.

BC
Robert Crouse

What was going on on Tile Drive on Tuesday? Lots of police/sheriff/trooper cars and a couple of people under arrest. . . . . ?

