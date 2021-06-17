Theft
Frontenac State Park reported on June 15 that a generator was missing from a garage at the park. The generator went missing sometime between May 28 and June 3 (value: $400-$500).
A Kenyon resident reported on June 11 that sometime between June 10 and 11 a shed had been entered and two chainsaws were stolen (value: $1,565).
A Welch resident reported on June 12 that a catalytic converter was stolen from an RV parked at her residence. The theft occurred sometime between the middle of May and June 12. No dollar amount given.
A Dennison resident reported on June 12 that a garage on his property had been broken into and a set of two chains and a tiller were stolen. This occurred sometime between June 9 and June 23 (value: $675).
Property damage
A Pine Island resident reported on June 14 that sometime between June 9 and 14 a window in a room above a garage was damaged, possibly by a bullet (value estimate: $700 to $1200).
