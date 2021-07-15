Theft
A Goodhue resident reported on July 6 that a Ford Expedition was stolen from a shed on his property. The theft occurred sometime between July 5 and 6 (value: $5,000).
An individual reported the theft of two catalytic converters from a van stored at residence on Hwy 58 in Goodhue sometime between 8 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on July 8 (value estimate: $2,500 to $3,500).
A vehicle reported stolen was recovered in Goodhue. It was apparent that the vehicle had been taken off-roading. The vehicle had damage to both sides and a running board. The catalytic converter was taken off the vehicle; along with the license plates and other property in the vehicle. No damage or loss value available yet.
Property damage
An individual reported on July 8 that a house had been broken into on Hwy 52 in Zumbrota sometime in the past week. A door frame to the residence was damaged to gain entrance and copper piping had been removed from the residence. No damage or loss value was given.
A resident of Cannon Falls reported on July 11 that sometime during the night of July 8, someone damaged his mailbox by setting off a fireworks in/on it (value: $50).
A Nerstrand resident reported on July 14 that his mailbox had been struck by a vehicle. This is under investigation and license plate was left at scene (value: $80).
