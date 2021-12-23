Theft
A Wanamingo business reported on Dec. 17 that sometime between Dec. 15 and 16, someone attempted to enter one of their outbuildings, damaging a door lock mechanism. Nothing was found missing and there was no further damage (value: $30).
A Wanamingo business reported on Dec. 20 that they had a lawn mower taken from their lot over the summer. They are unsure of when the theft occurred (value: $7,000).
Property damage
A Zumbrota resident reported on Dec. 18 that sometime since Nov. 22, someone had damaged fence posts on his property, as well as a door to a garage attached to the house. Damage was estimated at $2,900. The following items were also found missing from the property: sailboat trailer, sheets of sheet metal, large tool box with contents, two chain saws, an ATV, collectables, a motorcycle, tractor, truck topper, 1979 Corvette (estimate of items lost value: $17,765).
