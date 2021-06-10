Property damage
A Rochester resident reported on June 6 that his wallet had been taken from a vehicle parked in Welch. The wallet contents were valued at $200. The sheriff’s office reported that the vehicle was a Jeep with the top off, doors were locked and windows were up. There was no forced entry.
A Pine Island resident reported on June 7 that two vehicles parked on the street in front of their residence had been damaged. The damage is believed to have happened sometime between the evening of June 5 and the evening of June 6. No dollar estimate of damage was given.
An individual who lives on Kolshorn Road reported June 9 that she heard a loud bang around 7 a.m. and saw a vehicle leaving the area. It was discovered that the outer pane of her patio window had been broken (value: $500).
Theft
A Cannon Falls man reported June 9 that sometime between the evening of June 6 and the evening of June 7, someone had taken a catalytic converter off of a vehicle parked at his residence (value: $1,500 - $2,000).
A Minneapolis resident reported on June 9 that her wallet and contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in Welch (value: $150).
A Wanamingo woman reported on June 6 that the rear window of her vehicle was shattered and was unsure when it occurred. The sheriff’s office reported that this may be heat related. No damage value given.
