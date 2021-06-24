Theft
A woman reported on June 17 that her purse and gym bag were stolen out of her vehicle while parked on a trail in Hay Creek Township. The theft occurred sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. The vehicle was locked, but the windows were down far enough that an arm was able to get inside the window (value: $100, along with credit and debit cards being used).
A Pine Island resident reported on June 19 that one of her license tabs was missing from her vehicle. She was unsure when or where they were taken.
A Minneapolis resident reported on June 21 that a license plate was stolen from his vehicle between June 18 and 20 while he was camping in Zumbrota (value: $21).
Property damage
A St. Paul resident reported on June 19 that two tires on his vehicle had been damaged while parked in Cannon Falls (value: $220).
