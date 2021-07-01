Theft
Two Minnesota Department of Transportation employees reported on June 25 that catalytic converters were stolen off of work vehicles while parked in Cannon Falls (value: estimated to be $3500).
A Pine Island resident reported on June 25 that his son’s bike was stolen from in front of their residence (value: $150).
A Wanamingo resident reported on June 25 that her vehicle was stolen sometime overnight while parked in front of her residence (value: $2,500).
A Pine Island resident reported the theft of his pick-up from outside of a business in Pine Island on June 26. The theft occurred around 1 a.m. on June 26 (value: $3,000).
Property damage
A Stanton Township resident reported on June 27 that a corn field had been driven through (value: estimated to be over $500).
A Lake City resident reported on June 27 that overnight her vehicle had three tires slashed and was scratched while it was parked in front of a residence (value: estimated to be over $1,000).
A Red Wing resident reported on July 1 that sometime between June 29 to 30 someone broke a side window out of her vehicle (No damage value given).
