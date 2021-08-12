Theft
A Wanamingo business reported on Aug. 5 that some in the past three months a catalytic converter had been taken from one of their trucks, which hadn’t been moved in the past three months. No loss amount was given.
A Dennison resident reported on Aug. 6 that license plates had been stolen from mail. He is unsure of when it occurred. No value given.
A Zumbrota resident reported on Aug. 7 that someone had entered a shed at this property. Items were moved around in the shed but the only thing found missing was a light bulb (value: $30).
A Pine Island gas station reported on Aug. 8 that a gas can was stolen. Shortly thereafter there was a gas drive off, which is reported to be related to the gas can theft. $45 gas loss, no amount given for gas can.
A Kenyon resident reported on Aug. 9 that three extension cords were stolen overnight from his shop (value: $130 to $150).
A Goodhue resident reported on Aug. 9 that a pontoon, which had been reported missing on Aug. 8, had been abandoned at the end of their driveway. Two of their vehicles had been gone through and a wallet and bag with shoes and clothing was taken from one of the vehicles, a $211 loss. A shed on the property had been entered as well. Individuals are still determining if anything was taken from the shed. Officials took custody of the pontoon, noting a significant amount of items missing.
A Wanamingo resident reported on Aug. 10 that sometime between Aug. 8 and 10 his vehicle had been entered while parked at his residence. Paperwork, safety glasses and a key were missing (value: $10).
A Nerstrand resident reported on Aug. 11 that his 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up had been stolen from his residence overnight. Johnson also reported that a shed on his property had been gone through but nothing appeared to be missing (value: $40,000).
Property damage
A Pine Island storage facility reported on Aug. 9 that on Aug. 2, someone damaged a door in an attempt to enter one of the storage units. Entry was not gained (value: $250).
