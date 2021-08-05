Theft
A Goodhue business reported on July 30 that a lawnmower and trailer had been stolen from company property. The mower and trailer are owned by a Kenyon resident and had been brought in for repairs. The theft occurred between July 14 and 30 (value:$9,100).
Property damage
A Pine Island woman reported on Aug. 1 that the side of her townhome had been spray painted overnight. No damage value was given.
A Wanamingo resident reported on Aug. 3 that a service door to her garage had been damaged. Nothing appeared missing. The damage occurred sometime between 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. No damage value was given.
