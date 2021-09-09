A Wanamingo resident reported on Sept. 4 that a 2000 Lexus was stolen from her yard sometime between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Sept. 4. The vehicle was later located in Welch on Sept. 6 (value: $4,330).
A Wanamingo resident reported on Sept. 7 that sometime in the past three weeks a catalytic converter had been taken from a truck parked on his property (value: $1,500-$2,000).
