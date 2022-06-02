Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly announced last week that he is running for re-election. In a statement, Kelly cited his major accomplishments in his last four years as sheriff.
“Having been your sheriff since 2019, I have implemented many changes within our office and change can be difficult,” Kelly said. “However, one of the changes involved budgeting priorities.”
Using taxpayer dollars, Kelly has kept the office under budget by $1.9 million since his term started.
“The county works on a limited budget, and I am proud to say that we have been good stewards,” Kelly said. “Even with these impressive numbers, we prioritized our training budget and fully funded programs that have resulted in a highly trained force.”
Mental health and substance abuse has been another major priority for Kelly.
“When I started, we had no patrol deputies trained in critical incident training,” he said. “We now have 13.”
Kelly introduced another narcotics officer and outpatient treatment through Minnesota Teen Challenge in the county’s Adult Detention Center.
In May, Kelly assisted his investigative unit in solving two 20-year-old cold cases in which babies were found dead on the banks of the Mississippi River.
“This was accomplished by the dedication and hard work of both our current staff along with those before us,” he said.
Kelly has been serving the residents of Goodhue County for 34 years. He is a father of five children and married to his wife, Mary. The duo lives on a hobby farm in Hay Creek Township where they raise beef cattle for fun, according to Kelly.
As he runs for re-election, he looks forward to building upon the relationships he has already made and those yet to be established.
“[At the office,] we appreciate our citizens and want to serve you,” Kelly said.
