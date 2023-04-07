Youth Coding Leagues have proven to be successful across Goodhue County.
During the fall and spring seasons students and their teams have ranked top in the nation,
Many teams have placed in the semifinals and finals.
This fall, Red Wing’s Twin Bluff Middle School has three teams moving toward the finals of the competition.
There are multiple categories that student teams can place in during the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final competition.
The categories include: community favorite, technical merit and regular season top 10.
Teams from Twin Bluff Middle School moving forward are called “Dogecode” and “Yo Brothers” In the fifth and sixth grade groups and “7/8 Code” in the seventh and eighth grade group.
The teams from Red Wing will continue to complete coding tasks that will then be judged in the semifinals, before moving through to the finals.
Teams “Dogecode” and “7/8 Code” are both in the community favorite category.
The community can vote for them online at youthcodingleague.com/playoffs.
Semifinals voting for community favorite and technical merit started on April 6 and will go through to Tuesday, April 11 at 8 a.m.
Two students from Twin Bluff Middle School, Brice Goebel and David Harnly, received recognition for most improved this spring season. They will be awarded a cash prize of $30.
Other schools from Goodhue County have made it to the semifinals for community favorites. Including teams from Bluff View Elementary, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School, Goodhue Elementary School and Zumbrota-Mazeppa School.
Teams that make it to the finals have the opportunity to receive prizes and recognition on a national level.
