On Tuesday, April 5, the Goodhue County Board will vote on a redistricting plan for the county. Their vote will determine which of five districts each resident will be assigned to.
There are four options up for a vote. Each option will affect different residents and when supervisors will face re-election.
What is redistricting?
Every 10 years – after a decennial census – each federal, state and local election district boundaries may be redrawn in a process called redistricting. This is done to ensure that the people of each election district are equally represented.
Redistricting occurs following the completion of congressional reapportionment – which decides how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. During this process in February 2022, Goodhue County was moved from District 2 to District 1.
While the redistricting process happens on a larger scale at state and federal levels, local governments are responsible for evaluating other election districts including county boards for commissioner districts.
County participating
Counties are required to redistrict if any of their districts’ population varies by more than 10% from average. For Goodhue, all districts must be in the range of 8,565–10,468 residents.
According to the 2020 census, District 1 has 9,101 residents, District 2 has 9,345, District 3 has 9,567, District 4 has 10,892 and District 5 has 8,677. The numbers show that District 4 is over the 10% rule by 424 residents, requiring redistribution.
Once the map is redrawn, commissioner districts that have a change greater than 5% must run again in the next election.
Map options
Option 1
Move Featherstone from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 1. District 1 gains 745 residents.
Population after redistricting:
District 1: 9,846
District 2: 9,345
District 3: 9,567
District 4: 10,147
District 5: 8,677
With this option, Commissioner District 1 will need to run in the next election due to the 5% rule. Districts 2 and 4 will run since their term is up.
Option 2
Move Featherstone from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 2. District 2 gains 745 residents.
Population after redistricting:
District 1: 9,101
District 2: 10,090
District 3: 9,567
District 4: 10,147
District: 5 8,677
Commissioner Districts 2 and 4 will run in the next election since their term is up.
This was the preferred option by board members during a discussion Jan.18.
“I viewed option 2 as the most efficient and least disruptive,” commissioner Linda Flanders said. “I have spoken to several people about their opinions. The most telling response I received is ‘I want the least disruption to my community identity regarding voter representation’.”
Option 3
Move Featherstone from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 1.
Move Dennison and Warsaw from commissioner District 3 to commissioner District 2.
Move Minneola from commissioner District 2 to commissioner District 3.
District 1 gains 745, District 2 gains 807 and District 3 gains 627.
Population after redistricting:
District 1: 9,846
District 2: 9,525
District 3: 9,387
District 4: 10,147
District 5: 8,677
Commissioners Districts 1 and 3 will need to run in the next election due to the 5% rule. Districts 2 and 4 will run since their term is up.
Option Decker
Move Featherstone from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 1.
Move Red Wing Ward 3 P1 from commissioner District 5 to commissioner District 1.
Move Red Wing Ward 1 P2 from commissioner District 1 to commissioner District 2.
Move Welch from commissioner District 1 to commissioner District 2.
Move Leon from commissioner District 2 to commissioner District 3.
Move Minneola from commissioner District 2 to commissioner District 3.
Move Stanton from commissioner District 2 to commissioner District 3.
Move Pine Island City from commissioner District 3 to commissioner District 4.
Move Pine Island Township from commissioner District 3 to commissioner District 4.
Move Florence from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 5.
Move Hay Creek from commissioner District 4 to commissioner District 5.
In total, District 1 loses 163 residents, District 2 gains 341, District 3 loses 738, District 4 loses 678 and District 5 gains 1,238.
Population after redistricting:
District 1: 8,938
District 2: 9,686
District 3: 8,829
District 4: 10,214
District 5: 9,915
All commissioner districts will need to run in the next election due to the 5% rule.
Retired pediatrician Peggy Decker of Vasa Township created this option to show that ordinary citizens can and should be involved in this process.
“I also submitted the map because none of the proposed maps met the established criteria of creating districts that are equal in size because they did not address the smallest population District 5 at all. The goal of redistricting is not to have as little change as possible, but to create fair districts for all.”
Decker plans to explain how she came about her proposed changes at the April 5 meeting.
